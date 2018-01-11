The Gaming Desktops Lighting Up CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV -- CES wouldn't be CES without a plethora of new desktop gaming PCs ranging from the alternately (and sometimes simultaneously) brilliant, loud, weird, beautiful, absurd, amazing, ludicrous custom desktops to the small and capable mini PCs with an impressive performance punch. Here's the lot of them being shown off at CES 2018.

Acer

Acer showcased a new beastly gaming desktop by the name of the Predator Orion 9000. This massive full-tower PC can be equipped with up to a liquid-cooled Intel Core i7-7980XE processor, 128GB DDR4 memory, and dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards in SLI. Starting at $1,999, Acer seems to be settings its gaming performance sights even higher.

Acer Nitro Predator 9000
Acer
    Specifications
  • CPU
    Up to Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition 18-core / 36 threads
  • Graphics
    Up to dual Nvidia GTX 1080Ti in SLI
  • Memory
    Up to 128GB quad-channel DDR4
  • Storage
    Two M.2 slots
  • Case
    Unknown
  • Cooling
    Acer IceTunnel 2.0
  • Motherboard
    Unknown
  • Power Supply
    Unknown
  • Networking
    Unknown
  • USB Ports
    2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (one Type-C, one Type-A), 8 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (one Type-C, seven Type-A), 2 x USB Type-A 2.0
  • Video Ports
    4 x PCIe x16
  • Other
    Customizable RGB lighting along front bezel, tool-less side panels, "one-punch" overclocking, 2-year parts and labor warranty
  • Operating System
    Unknown
  • Dimensions
    Unknown
  • Price
    Starts at $1,999 (avail. Feb 2018)

Asus

Asus announced its latest small form factor products / mini-PCs at CES 2018. Adding to its existing VivoMini and ROG GR8 II selections, the PB40 supports 8th Generation Intel Pentium Silver processors. Additionally, the PN40 supports 8th Generation Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors. Both systems sport a black metallic chassis. The PB40, when equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, is offered in a fanless design for silent operation. Both mini PCs feature USB 3.1 Type-C ports and VGA/DisplayPort/COM/HDMI support.

The company's gaming division, Asus Republic of Gamers, also introduced a new Strix-branded desktop gaming PC called the GL12, a micro-ATX Z370 platform that can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-8700K (which comes factory overclocked to 4.8GHz), 64GB of DDR4-2666, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X graphics. With M.2 PCIe SSD storage options and a plethora of gamer-centric aesthetic bonuses (tempered glass panels, slashed accents, RGB LED lighting), the Asus ROG Strix GL12 could be an appealing candidate for a mainstream gaming desktop when it arrives in Q2 2018.

Asus ROG Strix GL12 Desktop Computer
Asus
    Specifications
  • CPU
    Up to Intel Core i7-8700K
  • Graphics
    Up to Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X
  • Memory
    Up to 64GB DDR4 2666 MHz
  • Storage
    3.5" 1TB Up to 2TB Hard Drive (7200RPM) M.2 256GB Up to 512GB SATA SSD M.2 128GB Up to 512GB PCI-E SSD
  • Case
    Asus ROG Strix GL
  • Cooling
    Unknown
  • Motherboard
    micro-ATX Intel Z370 Chipset
  • Power Supply
    Up to 500W
  • Networking
    802.11 ac (Optional), Bluetooth 5.0 Intel 219V 10/100/1000 Mbps
  • USB Ports
    Front: 2 x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Rear: 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
  • Video Ports
    Unknown
  • Other
    RGB lighting, tempered glass side panel, vertically mounted GPU, 1 year warranty
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home
  • Dimensions
    19.22 x 17.72 x 8.27" (H x D x W)179.7 x 400.3 x 456.8mm (WxDxH)
  • Price
    Unknown

CyberPowerPC

CyberPowerPC brought some heavily equipped custom gaming desktops to CES 2018, showcasing a beastly new Hyperliquid II cooling setup in a Cougar Conquer chassis and a Luxe configuration with a Thermaltake Core P90. Hyperliquid II is a joint collaboration of CyberPowerPC, Thermaltake, Bitspower, and XSPC, all of which had a hand in the custom-cooled system's creation. The Luxe features a wall-mountable, open-air, two-sided chassis that puts all of the powerful water-cooled components on full display, and the new Syber L series is a CyberPowerPC-designed case for the masses, with a reasonable entry level price tag of $699 (for a Core i5 and GTX 750 Ti).

Digital Storm

Digital Storm took CES by storm with a new custom SFF gaming PC that leverages a micro STX motherboard and MXM graphics for an insanely tiny footprint. Project Spark looks to ignite enthusiasts' need for wee PCs with one of the smallest PCs we've ever seen that features custom hardline open-loop liquid cooling for both the CPU and GPU. Spark is no longer a project -- we should see it in Q2 2018 starting at $1,299.

Digital Storm Project Spark Custom Mini PC
Digital Storm
    Specifications
  • CPU
    Up to Intel Core i7-8700K
  • Graphics
    Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB GDDR5X MXM
  • Memory
    Up to 32GB DDR4-SODIMM
  • Storage
    Up to (3) M.2 2888 SSD; (2) 2.5” SATA HDD/SSD
  • Case
    Project Spark (Custom)
  • Cooling
    Up to 120mm Custom Hardline Liquid Cooling (CPU/GPU)
  • Motherboard
    Asrock Intel Z370 micro STX
  • Power Supply
    320W AC Adapter (External)
  • Networking
    Gigabit Ethernet; 802.11ac WiFi
  • USB Ports
    Front Panel: (2) USB 2.0, Rear Panel: (4) USB 3.0
  • Video Ports
    HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort
  • Other
    Hardline Liquid Cooling (CPU/GPU); Custom Paint Options
  • Operating System
    Windows 10
  • Dimensions (H x W x D)
    12 x 4 x 6”
  • Price
    Starting at $1,299 (GTX 1060)

Digital Storm had another product reach production-ready status -- Project Modena and its premium tempered glass-equipped chassis with integrated and individually addressable RGB LED lights will be appearing in Digital Storm's system configurators soon. The company said it will be available with both AMD Ryzen and Intel Z370 platforms. Pricing is not finalized, but Digital Storm said Modena would have a starting MSRP between $1,000 and $,1,100.

Intel

Intel showcased its new Core i7/Radeon RX Vega M SoCs in two new NUC mini PCs. The premium version features an overclockable Core i7-8809G with Vega M GH graphics, which is purportedly powerful enough for Windows Mixed Reality, giving the NUC lineup more gaming performance than it ever had before.

Maingear

Maingear introduced a new flagship F131 chassis that was designed from the ground up for its new Apex Integrated Cooling System, a clear acrylic reservoir/pump combo that adds some serious bling and customized performance to the company's open-loop water cooling options. Maingear's Apex ICS is specifically for the F131, and you won't find it anywhere else.

Maingear F131 Custom Desktop PC
Maingear
    Specifications
  • CPU
    Up to Intel Core i7-8700K (Z370); Intel Core i9-7980XE (X299); AMD Ryzen 7 1800X (AMD B350)
  • Graphics
    Up to Dual Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB GDDR5X (SLI)
  • Memory
    Up to 64GB DDR4-2666 (Z370, X299);Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 (All)
  • Storage
    Up to 10TB 3.5" HDD (2); 4TB 2.5" SSD (3); 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD (2)
  • Case
    Maingear F131 (Custom Designed)
  • Cooling
    Up to 240mm AIO Liquid Cooling (CPU); 420mm Open-Loop (CPU, GPU); Apex Integrated Cooling System
  • Motherboard
    Asus Strix Z370G Gaming (Intel Z370); EVGA X299 Micro (Intel X299); MSI B350M Gaming Pro (AMD B350)
  • Power Supply
    Up to 1600W EVGA Supernova P2
  • Networking
    Gigabit Ethernet; 802.11ac WiFi (Intel Z370)
  • USB Ports
    Front Panel: (1) USB 3.1 Type-C; (4) USB 3.0
  • Video Ports
    Variable
  • Other
    Spectrum Chameleon, MARC II Automotive Finishes; Apex Integrated Cooling System
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home or Pro 64-Bit
  • Dimensions (H x W x D)
    Unknown
  • Price
    Staring at $1,599

MSI

MSI rolled out updated versions of its compact Trident 3 Arctic slim-line PC and its Infinite X desktop computer. Both PCs are equipped with Intel’s 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX graphics cards. The Trident 3 Arctic can be outfitted with a GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card and the Infinite X takes things up a notch offering a GTX 1080 Ti 11GB.  We reached out to the company for more details on pricing and availability.

Origin PC

Origin PC revealed three new custom gaming PCs called the Millennium, Genesis, and L-Class. The Millennium and Genesis desktop PCs can be configured with the most budget-busting components available, with room for up to three 360mm radiators for AIO or custom open-loop liquid cooling systems. The L-Class takes things to a professional level with workstation-class parts (including dual-socket Intel C612 motherboards and Xeon CPUs, in addition to AMD FirePro and Nvidia Quadro graphics cards) for their Millennium, Genesis, and 4U Rackmount cases.

Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro didn't announce a new system so much as an updated chassis that will replace its flagship GX4 case when it arrives later in Q1. Details of the new CX5 were scarce, but the company said that it would feature many of the same configuration options of its current offerings. However, it has been redesigned to accommodate E-ATX motherboards for dual processor Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC platforms, with room for up to four graphics cards and six 3.5" HDDs. Velocity Micro said the CX5-equipped systems are planned to start at a price of $1,099.

Zotac

CES 2018 brings us a new generation of Zotac Magnus and Zbox C mini-PCs. These new mini-PCs are equipped with 8th Generation Intel processors and boast improved graphics cards options compared to previous versions. Zotac also announced that its Zbox C is the world's first mini-PC to be equipped with Nvidia's Quadro P series graphics cards.

