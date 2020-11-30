Acer Predator Triton 300 Laptop with RTX 2070 is Just $1229

Acer's thin, 15.6-inch gaming notebook, the Predator Triton 300, is $370 off for Cyber Monday over at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $1,229, likely its lowest price ever. This configuration comes with RTX 2070 graphics, a hexacore Core i7-10750H CPU, a 240 Hz panel, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



It's one of the laptops with Nvidia's Max-Q Dynamic Boost, which lets power switch between the CPU and GPU. When we reviewed the Acer Predator Triton 300, we found that it typically added a few frames to most games.

Acer Predator Triton 300: was $1599, now $1229 at B&H Photo

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is a thin gaming notebook with an six-core Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q. It uses Nvidia's Max-Q Dynamic Boost to increase frames, and has strong port selection.View Deal

There's a bunch of ports on the laptop, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, RJ-45 Ethernet, HDMI, mini DisplayPort 3.5mm Headphone/microphone combination jack and a Kensington lock slot.



If you're the type to open your own laptop, there's a 2.5-inch drive bay in this model if you want to add more storage. The display on this laptop is a 1920 x 1080, 240 Hz panel, which is great if you're into esports titles.



For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.