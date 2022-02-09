How is This Alienware Aurora With RTX 3080 Still so Cheap? — Real Deals

Trending

(Image credit: Future)

This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is at a great low price direct from Dell for a limited time.

Not only coming with the hard-to-get RTX 3080 GPU, this desktop gaming PC also hosts a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 12-Core CPU at 4.7GHz, and 16 GB of 3200MHz DDR4.

Plus, you can get the Intel Core i9-11900K for a great price, pick up a Corsair liquid cooler for $20 off and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition (RTX 3080): was $2,869, now $2,155 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $244, now $208 @ Amazon

SK Hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $244, now $208 @ Amazon
Get 15% off this PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD, which sports read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s, and guaranteed durability thanks to stress testing and a comprehensive 5 year warranty.

View Deal
Corsair Hydro iCUE H100i Elite Capellix 240mm: was $149, now $109 @ Newegg with rebate and code SSBP923

Corsair Hydro iCUE H100i Elite Capellix 240mm: was $149, now $109 @ Newegg with rebate and code SSBP923
This 240mm AIO cooler comes with two Capellix RGB 120mm fans, combine them with Corsair's iCue software and you have all the RGB you could ever need. This cooler is also compatible with new LGA 1700 sockets.

View Deal
was $609, now $439 @ Newegg with code 93XSK69

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $439 @ Newegg with code 93XSK69
Save $170 on Intel's Core i9 11th Gen Rocket Lake Processor right now. With 8-Cores and 3.5 GHz speeds, this LGA 1200 socket CPU is the cheapest it's been for a while. 

View Deal
was $799, now $679 @ Newegg with code 93XSL26

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $679 @ Newegg with code 93XSL26
Ryzen's flagship Zen 3 processor currently has 14% off its normal price. With 16-Cores and 3.4 GHz speeds and low power consumption of 105W, this processor is great for gaming and multi-threaded applications. 

View Deal

