Gaming PC Deal: Cyberpower PC’s $1,599 Gamer Master Packs RTX 2080, Rzyen 7 2700X

If you’re quick to the draw, you could score a sweet deal on this powerful gaming tower from Cyberpower PC. Aside from its understated (by gaming PC standards) good looks with a moderate amount of RGB tucked behind tempered glass, it combines an Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card with an eight-core Ryzen 7 2700X. That’s pretty good for $1,599 and $200 off the regular price for this rig.

To go with those core components, you get a roomy 1TB SSD to install your OS and games, 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity. This system is well-equipped to handle 4K gaming and some serious video crunching on the side. Just act fast though. This is an Amazon lightning deal that will expire later tonight, or when stock runs out. And we’ve already seen the deal claim percentage climbing while we were writing this. So grab one soon if you’re interested. This deal won’t last long.

Cyberpower PC Game Master gaming desktop for $1,599 ($200 off)

