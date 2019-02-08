Get an MSI AMD RX 580 for $169, Plus Two Free Games

Unless you’re waiting to find out more about the possible Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, now’s as good a time as any to buy a Radeon RX 580 and get your mainstream 1080p gaming on. Prices of these older cards are still quite affordable, while AMD’s cranked-up RX 590 remain solidly above $250.

For $169.99 after a $20 mail-in-rebate, this 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 should get you to within about 5 frames per second (fps) of the RX 590, for about $100 less than that newer card. And AMD is throwing in a pair of recent/upcoming games to sweeten the deal. You can choose two titles from these three options when you buy the card: The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 2.

