Killer Samsung 970 EVO SSD Deals: Up To $100 In Savings

Samsung is often hailed as the king of SSDs. However, it's pretty rare to find Samsung SSDs on sale, so when it happens, you better take advantage of it. For a limited time, you can save up to $70 on the Samsung 970 EVO 500GB and $100 on the 1TB and 2TB models.

The Samsung 970 EVO is an M.2 2280 SSD that conforms to the NVMe 1.3 protocol and utilizes the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. When you purchase a Samsung SSD, you're getting a 100% Samsung product. The SSD features the brand's own five-core Phoenix SSD controller and 64-layer 3D V-NAND TLC (triple-level cell) chips. The Samsung 970 EVO is compatible with Samsung's Intelligent TurboWrite technology, which creates a write buffer area to increase write speeds.

Model Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Random Read Random Write Cache Memory Endurance Price Price Per Gigabyte MZ-V7E2T0BW 2TB 3500 MB/s 2500 MB/s 500,000 IOPS 480,000 IOPS 2GB LPDDR4 1200 TBW $499.99 $0.25 MZ-V7E1T0BW 1TB 3400 MB/s 2500 MB/s 500,000 IOPS 450,000 IOPS 1GB LPDDR4 600 TBW $169.99 $0.17 MZ-V7E500BW 500GB 3400 MB/s 2300 MB/s 370,000 IOPS 450,000 IOPS 512MB LPDDR4 300 TBW $89.99 $0.18

The Samsung 970 EVO 500GB carries 512MB of LPDDR4 memory and delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,300 MB/s. The drive's random performance is rated for 370,000 IOPS read and 450,000 IOPS write.

Secondly, the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB is equipped with 1GB of LPDDR4 memory. Sequential read and write performance scales up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,500 MB/s, respectively. Random read and write speeds reach 500,000 IOPS and 450,000 IOPS, respectively.

The Samsung 970 EVO 2TB comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 memory and sequential read and write speeds in the range of 3,500 MB/s and 2,500 MB/s, respectively. The drive delivers 500,000 IOPS read and 480,000 IOPS write.

The Samsung 970 EVO offers excellent endurance and reliability. The 500GB model is rated for 300 TBW (terabytes written) while the 1TB and 2TB models are good for 600 TBW and 1,200 TBW. Samsung backs the 970 EVO SSD with a limited five-year warranty.

Should You Buy This SSD?

