TCL Demos 32-inch 4K 240Hz LCD, Teases 75-inch 8K 265Hz MLED TV

The ideal monitor or televisions feature high resolutions, high refresh rates, huge diagonal sizes, accurate colors and good contrast. Separately, all of these features have been available for a while, but today there are very few devices that actually bring them all together. At an event in China, TCL demonstrated a rather unique 32-inch 4K gaming display with a 240 Hz refresh rate as well as an innovative Mini LED 8K TV with a 265 Hz refresh rate.

There are a number of 31.5-inch displays that boast a 2560 x 1440 resolution along with a 240 Hz or higher refresh rate available now, but many of us want to have a 4K monitor these days to enjoy even crisper images and watch Ultra-HD movies in a native resolution. Unfortunately, nobody has managed to mass produce a large 4K panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate, but TCL CSOT, a maker of televisions and display panels, demonstrated the industry's first 32-inch 4K gaming LCD with a 240 Hz refresh rate at its Global Display Tech-Ecosystem Conference in Shanghai, China, reports ITHome.

The prototype monitor not only boasts a unique combination of high resolution and high refresh rate, but it is also curved with an R800 radius. There is no word about when this 32-inch, 4K, 240 Hz gaming LCD will go into production, but since the company hasn't said, we don't expect it will be soon. Also, since HDMI 2.1 only supports 4K/240Hz mode with DSC, it probably makes sense for TCL to introduce the LCD when DisplayPort 2.0-supporting graphics cards (with UHBR 20 support) become more common.

Keeping in mind that TCL does not produce its own monitors, it remains to be seen whether this prototype of a curved 32-inch, 4K gaming LCD with a 240 Hz refresh rate will actually become a commercial product under the TCL trademark.

(Image credit: TCL)

But while a 32-incher certainly is a big display, there are those who prefer big-format gaming and specifically for those TCL demonstrated its prototype 75-inch 8K television with a 265Hz refresh rate and a Mini LED-based backlighting. This television relies on an a-Si 4Mask 1G1D panel that uses technologies developed by TCL in collaboration with "a number of well-known universities," according to the company's blog post.

Since this 75-inch 8K MLED television with a 265Hz refresh rate is a very early prototype, nobody including TCL knows when it can hit the market. Today there are even no display interfaces that support 8Kp265 mode (which will require around 205 Gbit/s of bandwidth), so we are talking about a very long-term future here.

(Image credit: TCL)

Meanwhile, for those who can settle for less TCL will have an 8K 64-inch OLED TV based on a printed OLED technology made by JOLED.