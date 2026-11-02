AI model gets a 32-bit RISC-V CPU compiled directly into its weights, then runs DOOM on it — experimental AI model can run Doom and C code using its own weights as RAM

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Project takes a stock Qwen 3.5 4B and compiles a RISC-V CPU into its weights.

RISC-V Prototype
(Image credit: Derrick Coetzee (User:Dcoetzee), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)
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AI engineer Divyansh Agrawal has revealed the Qwenputer. Described in its most basic terms, Qwenputer is an experimental blend of the stock Qwen 3.5 4B AI LLM with a 32-bit RISC-V CPU compiled and inserted directly into its weights. In use, Qwenputer can run processor arithmetic operations – or even run C and MicroPython code on its built-in CPU, eschewing any external runtime or tool use. Moreover, it can run Doom, albeit very slowly. You can see the Qwenputer running Doom on its RISC-V CPU by expanding the tweet below.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.