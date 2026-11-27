Nvidia has agreed to pay a $290 million settlement in an eight-year-long securities class action lawsuit. Investors accused the company of misleading shareholders about how much of its gaming revenue was actually driven by the cryptocurrency mining boom in 2018.

2017-2018 were some of the most rampant years for cryptocurrency mining, with plenty of scalpers buying up the Pascal GTX 1000-Series GPUs released in early 2017. Nvidia also sold the P106-100 that year, a dedicated cryptocurrency mining GPU with similar hardware to the GTX 1060, and it was attributed to OEM sales. Many gamers remember how scarce retail gaming GPUs were in those years, yet Huang stated in November 2017 that what cryptocurrency contributes is “small but not zero,” as highlighted in the Summary of Alleged False and Misleading Statements section of the March court filing .

When the 2018 crypto crash hit, Nvidia’s revenue felt it too, with a sharp decline in gaming sales. The plaintiffs saw this strong correlation, seeing how cryptocurrency demand closely followed gaming GPU sales. The litigation states that Nvidia was “forced to partially reveal the truth on August 16, 2018, when it lowered their revenue guidance and acknowledged that ‘a great deal’ of cryptocurrency miners had bought GeForce Gaming GPUs.” Following the admissions, Nvidia’s stock price also fell 28.5% over two trading sessions.

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After the crash, Nvidia struggled with excess inventory, with CFO Colette Kress stating that “Gaming was short of expectations as post-crypto channel inventory took longer than expected to sell through,” painting a clearer picture of how much crypto impacted Nvidia’s sales, which were allegedly attributed to gaming sales. It’s unclear how much of those gaming sales were from cryptocurrency mining, but considering that an overwhelming amount of retail gaming GPUs were bought out by cryptocurrency miners, it’s reasonable to say it’s difficult to keep track of who purchased and for what purpose.

In 2021, the district court dismissed the lawsuit, but part of the dismissal was reversed by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, reviving the lawsuit and allowing the securities fraud claims against Nvidia to proceed. Nvidia still denies wrongdoing, but has decided to settle, agreeing with the plaintiffs to pay $290 million in September, according to the Tuesday court filing .

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