Trending

Asus AMD RX 580 (4GB) Hits $160 on Newegg

By

Now that AMD’s new Radeon RX 590 is official (and officially power-hungry), the prices of the now previous-gen RX 580 cards have started to drop, as we said would likely happen in our How to Tell a Graphics Card Deal from a Dud story. Those RX 580 price drops, as of this writing, seem to be significant, with some cards already selling for well under $200. Given that we now know (from our testing) that the newer RX 590 adds just a few percentage points of average performance over the RX 580 while using significantly more power, the RX 580 is looking more and more like a good buy this holiday season for those looking to game at 1080p.

Update (11/17): This deal has expired.


And right now, Newegg has by far the best deal on an RX 580, with the Asus RX 580 O4G Dual-fan OC Edition selling for just $159.99. According to PCPartPicker, that’s the lowest price this card has sold for by far, and much less than competing models, most of which are still selling for $200 and above. It’s possible we’ll see a slightly better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we doubt the RX 580 will drop significantly lower than this price in the coming weeks and months.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WildCard999 15 November 2018 17:20
    Excellent GPU for the price, got mine last last week for $169 from Microcenter. Stays cool while gaming and is silent while idle due to the fans turning off.
    Reply
  • jivey.7thdi 15 November 2018 23:05
    CDW Has it even cheaper @ $144
    https://www.cdw.com/product/asus-dual-rx580-o4g-oc-edition-graphics-card-radeon-rx-580-4-gb/4597467

    Newegg reviews have me hesitant to pull the trigger.
    Reply
  • guadalajara296 16 November 2018 00:46
    how does it compare to evga 1070?
    Reply
  • barryv88 16 November 2018 11:05
    Terrific value. The only question is, how well that 4GB of VRAM will hold up against cards that have 8Gb. Even some games as old as 3 years+ can easily breach the 4Gb usage mark when you crank things to the max.
    Reply
  • NewbieGeek 17 November 2018 00:13
    @BARRYV88 Probably reasonably well. I installed BO4 on my laptop today, and i was genuinely surprised to find i could run it with ultra textures (everything else medium or low, mostly medium) and achieve an almost stable 60fps. This is a mobile 1050 2GB we're talking about. My guess is 4GB will be enough for 1080p for a few years at least. By the time is isn't enough cards that only have 4GB will probably be obsolete or at least low end.
    Reply
  • Tuishimi 18 November 2018 02:13
    Nice card but I am on 1440P :/ So a no go for me. But still a nice card, and a smoking deal!
    Reply
  • cryoburner 20 November 2018 19:13
    21489823 said:
    how does it compare to evga 1070?
    An RX 580 is generally at a similar performance level to a GTX 1060 6GB. So a 1070 is going to be faster, probably by around 30-35% in most games bound by graphics card performance. Then again, we are comparing a card that's been selling for around $200 to one that's around $350, so obviously a performance difference should be expected. On a performance-per-dollar basis though, the 580 will offer more performance for the money, since the 1070 tends to cost nearly twice as much, unless you are buying a used one or something.
    Reply