Asus AMD RX 580 (4GB) Hits $160 on Newegg

Now that AMD’s new Radeon RX 590 is official (and officially power-hungry), the prices of the now previous-gen RX 580 cards have started to drop, as we said would likely happen in our How to Tell a Graphics Card Deal from a Dud story. Those RX 580 price drops, as of this writing, seem to be significant, with some cards already selling for well under $200. Given that we now know (from our testing) that the newer RX 590 adds just a few percentage points of average performance over the RX 580 while using significantly more power, the RX 580 is looking more and more like a good buy this holiday season for those looking to game at 1080p.

Update (11/17): This deal has expired.



And right now, Newegg has by far the best deal on an RX 580, with the Asus RX 580 O4G Dual-fan OC Edition selling for just $159.99. According to PCPartPicker, that’s the lowest price this card has sold for by far, and much less than competing models, most of which are still selling for $200 and above. It’s possible we’ll see a slightly better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but we doubt the RX 580 will drop significantly lower than this price in the coming weeks and months.

