Apple M1 MacBook Pro Gets a Black Friday Deal for a Limited Time

Apple has started the Arm revolution in PCs with its new M1 processors as it has split from long-time partner Intel, and surprisingly, the first 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is now selling for $100 below MSRP at B&H Photo. The laptop is now $1,199 instead of the $1,299 launch price, but it's only while supplies last, so you'll have to move quickly.

The deal applies to the MacBook Pro model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so it doesn't apply to the pricier model with 16GB of memory and a larger SSD. The 13.3-inch Retina display has a 2560X1600 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, and the laptop also comes armed with two Thunderbolt 3 ports that support USB4.

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip: was $1,299, now $1,199 at B&H

Apple's acclaimed M1-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Pro brings the Arm chip architecture to the masses, and it is now also getting its first Black Friday treatment with this surprising deal.

This model comes with the M1 processor that has proven to be exceptionally fast in single-threaded tasks in recent reviews. The M1 processor comes with eight total cores, four high-performance and four efficiency cores, a tandem that delivers snappy performance in most workloads while still preserving battery life.

You'll have to be aware of the still-developing Arm software ecosystem, though. Some apps still don't work correctly with the M1 processor, but those do tend to fall into the legacy application bucket. Software support for the Arm architecture is also expanding rapidly now that the new Apple M1 devices are on the market, so we can expect most major teething pains to subside over the coming year.

You can find out more about the M1 here in our Apple M1 Chip: Specs, Performance, Everything We Know article.

