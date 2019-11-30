Gaming Laptop Deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus M is $450 Off For Cyber Monday

The last few years have proven that gaming laptops don't have to be bulky. If you're looking for a thin and light upgrade with one of Nvidia's Max-Q GPUs, you'll want to pay attention to this Asus deal.



On Amazon, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 is $450 off, for a price of $1,749.99 with an Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 was $2,199.99 now $1,749.99.99 @ Amazon Asus' premium thin and light gaming laptop is $450 off with an Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD stoage and a 240Hz display, View Deal

This model also has 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage and a FHD 240Hz 3ms display. That last bit makes this a strong option for those who play esports games like DOTA 2, Rocket League or Overwatch and want the fastest screen they can get their hands on.

The whole laptop is just 18.9 mm thin and comes with full RGB lighting on the keyboard. And unlike some other Zephyrus laptops, it has its touchpad in the right place, directly under the touchpad.