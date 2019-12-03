Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals 2019

Whether you want to play PC games on vacation, want a compact system for your dorm or you just need to carry your PC from the bedroom to the living room on occasion, you need a good gaming laptop. And there's never been a better time to buy a gaming laptop than this Cyber Monday tech deals season.

Not so long ago, you couldn't even sniff at an entry-level gaming laptop if you had under $800. But now, we're seeing capable rigs for under $500. And if you want premium features like a high-end graphics card or a screen with a fast refresh rate, you can also find systems at an shockingly-low prices.

Here are some tips to look for:

Get a good GPU: Most games are GPU-dependent, but you can't upgrade them.

Most games are GPU-dependent, but you can't upgrade them. Entry-levels are having good deals: We've been seeing a number of entry level laptops with an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU going for several hundred dollars under their usual asking prices.

We've been seeing a number of entry level laptops with an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU going for several hundred dollars under their usual asking prices. Get a good keyboard: Stiff keyboards aren't fun to play on, nor are mushy one. Some gaming laptops offer RGB lighting.

Stiff keyboards aren't fun to play on, nor are mushy one. Some gaming laptops offer RGB lighting. Battery life will probably be bad: You need a power supply to get the full power out of a gaming notebook, but don't expect long battery life while doing anything else off of the charger.

Below, we've listed the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now. Check back often, as we'll update this as new sales start and old ones expire.

ASUS FX705DT 17.3" Laptop: was $999, now $649 @ Best Buy

With a 17-inch FHD screen, Ryzen 7 CPU, GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an RGB-backlit keyboard, the FX705DT it TUF to beat at $650. View Deal

Razer Blade 15-inch Gaming Laptop: was $3,000 now $2,400

The RTX 2080 beating at the heart of this gaming notebook will be more than capable of driving any and all games you throw at it at well beyond that 144 Hz refresh that the Blade 15 is touting, even in its Max-Q config. View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop: was $1,027.56 now $898.99 @ Amazon

For less than $900, this gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 160 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, along with an FHD display. It's enough to play most games and decent settings and it's slim enough to travel with you. View Deal

Dell G3 (GTX 1660 Ti|Core i5): was $999, now $699 @Best Buy

For under $700 you get a laptop that's more than good enough to play games in 1080p resolution at reasonably-high settings. It also comes with 512GB of SSD storage and Dell's attractive, sci-fi-esque design. The 8GB of RAM is user-upgradeable.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502: was $2,199 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Asus' premium thin and light gaming laptop is $450 off with an Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage and a 240Hz display.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $2,499, now $2,249 @ Amazon

Almost identical to the spec above, however this variant features the RTX 2070 Max-Q as opposed to the 2080. View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.View Deal

HP Omen (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Walmart

This 15-inch gaming notebook features HP's sleek, red and black Omen aesthetic, along with a speedy RTX 2070 GPU, Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This thing is definteily powerful enough to play ray-traced games like Battlefield V.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505DT (Ryzen 5 3500H|GTX 1650): was $879, now $680 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop comes armed with AMD's Ryzen 5 3500H paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and a 15.6-inch 120Hz FHD panel. It also comes with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB NVMe SSD. View Deal