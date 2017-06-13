Trending

Sledgehammer Games Shows Off Multiplayer Trailer For 'Call Of Duty: WWII'

The Call of Duty franchise always makes a prominent appearance at E3, and it did so again this year during the Sony PlayStation event when Sledgehammer Games showed off the intense action from the upcoming multiplayer gameplay in Call of Duty: WWII.

The trailer was full of explosions and gunfire to rival a Michael Bay production. Those of us in the Shrine Auditorium were treated to additional immersion as nearly every explosion in the game was accented with pyrotechnics on the stage. 

You’ll fight enemies on the open fields, in trenches, and bunkers with a wide array of weapons, which include flamethrowers, assault rifles, and grenades. In addition to infantry combat, you can also control tanks and planes to take out a small cluster of opponents.

When you play online, you can choose to join one of five Divisions, and each one has its own “specialized training and weapons skills.” Sledgehammer Games also revealed a new game mode called War Mode, where both side must work together to complete multiple objectives on the map. 

Call of Duty: WWII is coming out on November 3. For those who want to play before its release date, you can pre-order it and get access to the private beta, which starts on August 25 on the PlayStation 4.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joz 13 June 2017 04:11
    Wait, let me guess. Someone ordered a rush World War 2 game to compete with Battlefield 1?

    Yep.
  • araczynski 13 June 2017 14:53
    finally, after decades(?) I can play a CoD again.
  • jimmyEatWord 13 June 2017 14:57
    do you know if there will be a beta for PC ? shame they only release their betas on PS4
  • Ditt44 13 June 2017 15:51
    If it is "console first", it will be more of the same "Crap Of the Day", just like they introduced beginning with COD2 and continued onward to date. One more edition to pass on. This series was great in COD1 and United Offensive, but then they smelled the console blood in the water and it's been kiddie-console-crap since.
  • drawingpin 13 June 2017 18:52
    I think I may save money and dust off my copy of Battlefield 1942
  • Ditt44 14 June 2017 12:37
    COD: United Offensive will simply give you better game play AND a nice selection of quality custom maps and mods. AND, there are still servers out there! But BF:1942 would be a lot of fun to revisit.
