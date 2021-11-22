Corsair HS70 Black Friday Deals: Up to $25 off This Gaming Headset

We’re knee deep in Black Friday season and you can find a bunch of impressive Corsair HS70 gaming headset deals! Not only that, but as you can read in our Corsair HS70 review , these are savings available on a pair of cans that we highly recommend.

The sound quality is seriously good from its 50mm neodymium magnet: providing a full-bodied, thumping bass that doesn’t impact the detail of the mids and highs, while providing a spacious clarity that surrounds and immerses you.

This comes paired with a good quality unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone, which has been Discord-certified for its terrific ability to eliminate background noise and give your voice an impressive definition without distortion. And all of this happens over a high-speed wireless connection with virtually zero lag and a 16-hour battery life.

Packed into a lightweight, comfortable construction with plush cup cushioning and ease-of-use thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, this is a great option for gameplay with the versatility to work across Zoom calls and more — made even better by these Black Friday price reductions.

You can see the best prices on the Corsair HS70 gaming headset just below:

Corsair HS70: was $99.99, now $74.99 at Best Buy Corsair HS70: was $99.99, now $74.99 at Best Buy

Get $25 off Corsair’s wireless gaming headset at Best Buy right now, as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale. Usable in wired more with a 5.4ft cable, or wireless mode with either the USB-A receiver or Bluetooth, this sports a flexibility and compatibility across PC and consoles.