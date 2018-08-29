Trending

LG Reveals 34-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitors at IFA 2018

Well-known for its premium UltraFine and UltraWide monitors, LG stepped into this year's IFA 2018 conference today with a fresh line of curved, gaming-oriented monitors under the new UltraGear branding. UltraGear monitors are said to combine gaming-friendly ingredients, such as performance, image quality, high refresh rates and 21:9 widescreens.

Features34GK950G34GK950F
Size34 inches34 inches
Ratio21:921:9
Resolution3440 x 14403440 x 1440
PanelIPSIPS
Adaptive SyncNvidia G-SyncRadeon FreeSync 2
HDRNoYes
Color GamutDCI-P3 98%DCI-P3 98%
Brightness400cd/m2400cd/m2
Refresh Rate100Hz120Hz (overclock)144Hz
Response Time5ms5ms
1ms MBRNoYes
Bezels4-Side Borderless4-Side Borderless
LightingSphere LightingX
Game ModeYesYes

Not to be outshined by Acer and Dell, the flagship 34-inch LG 34GK950 sports a classy black exterior combined with a modern, four-sided borderless bezel design and a pinch of RGB lighting to comply with the gamer status quo. The monitor employs a Nano IPS (in-plane switching) panel with a 1,900R curvature and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, thanks to the anti-glare 3H treatment. The output resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels, which adheres to the 21:9 aspect ratio. The LG 34GK950 is capable of displaying 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and recreating colors across over 135 percent of the sRGB color space. The monitor also has a maximum brightness level of 400cd/m2, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio and a grey-to-grey response time of five milliseconds.

Users can adapt the 34GK950 to their viewing pleasure as the monitor supports swivel, tilt and height adjustments. The 100mm x 100mm VESA mount allows users to install the 34GK950 on a monitor arm or on a wall. Ports consist of one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a DC power input connector.

LG offers the 34GK950 in two flavors for users with different tastes. The 34GK950G comes with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology and has a native 100Hz refresh rate with the possibility to overlock the panel to 120Hz. It's important to add that only the G-Sync model features LG's Sphere Lighting system, which basically is a ring of RGB LEDs that surround the monitor's backside, where it attaches to the plastic stand. On the flipside, the 34GK950F supports AMD's latest Radeon FreeSync 2 technology and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and one millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR). Curiously, the FreeSync model carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification while the G-Sync model doesn't.

LG has yet to announce availability or pricing for its UltraGear monitors.

  • DookieDraws 29 August 2018 19:11
    "Not to be outshined by Acer and Dell, the flagship 32-inch LG 34GK950..."

    It's a 34-inch, right?

    These monitors are interesting. I wonder why the FreeSync monitor has a higher refresh rate?
  • BulkZerker 29 August 2018 23:26
    21276467 said:
    These monitors are interesting. I wonder why the FreeSync monitor has a higher refresh rate?

    The fact that the freesync monitor has HDR and the more expensive G-sync monitor is much more amusing than that little bit.
    Shame they're curved. :|

  • Realist9 29 August 2018 23:26
    Dookie, I was wondering the same thing.

    Why does the G-sync only support 100/120 OC while the Freesync is 144?

    I mean, we've seen 100/120 for a long time now, why doesn't this "new" monitor hit 144?
  • mihen 30 August 2018 04:55
    I think it's the difference between how GSync and FreeSync work. I think the 100/120hz will appear smoother as a result of the technology. Still 144hz is plenty fast where you won't be able to discern the difference, it will come with HDR, and it will cost several hundred less.
  • slyverine 30 August 2018 07:56
    Like you will ever be able to hit 144hz with HDR in 4k resolution using today's computers...
  • slyverine 30 August 2018 07:57
    i mean fps
  • davidkerr7 30 August 2018 11:05
    WTF cant any of these manufactures make a decent monitor, bought a lg 55" OLED 4k@60hz or 1080p@120hz, HDR, 1ms rs for only $1300 last year. but here, all i see is nothing but compromises no hdr or no gsync, 100hz or 144hz and dont give me that bs of oc to 120hz. but im sure people will bend over for them flashing lights at the back, oh wait even those are a compromise, really cant even put lights on both.
  • herepelicanpelican 30 August 2018 13:02
    They are both 144Hz native panels, but the G-Sync version cannot run at that due to limitations of the 1.2 G-Sync module it uses, and the fact it only has DP 1.2 connection. The Freesync version does not have this limitation and has a DP 1.4 connection, so can run at the full native speed of the panel. Not that you're getting anywhere near that in games with an AMD card lol!
  • Jake Hall 30 August 2018 13:46
    No thanks. I have LG's 31" 144hz VA GSync model. That's better than this
