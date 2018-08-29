LG Reveals 34-Inch UltraGear Gaming Monitors at IFA 2018

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Well-known for its premium UltraFine and UltraWide monitors, LG stepped into this year's IFA 2018 conference today with a fresh line of curved, gaming-oriented monitors under the new UltraGear branding. UltraGear monitors are said to combine gaming-friendly ingredients, such as performance, image quality, high refresh rates and 21:9 widescreens.

Features 34GK950G 34GK950F Size 34 inches 34 inches Ratio 21:9 21:9 Resolution 3440 x 1440 3440 x 1440 Panel IPS IPS Adaptive Sync Nvidia G-Sync Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR No Yes Color Gamut DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% Brightness 400cd/m2 400cd/m2 Refresh Rate 100Hz120Hz (overclock) 144Hz Response Time 5ms 5ms 1ms MBR No Yes Bezels 4-Side Borderless 4-Side Borderless Lighting Sphere Lighting X Game Mode Yes Yes

Not to be outshined by Acer and Dell, the flagship 34-inch LG 34GK950 sports a classy black exterior combined with a modern, four-sided borderless bezel design and a pinch of RGB lighting to comply with the gamer status quo. The monitor employs a Nano IPS (in-plane switching) panel with a 1,900R curvature and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, thanks to the anti-glare 3H treatment. The output resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels, which adheres to the 21:9 aspect ratio. The LG 34GK950 is capable of displaying 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and recreating colors across over 135 percent of the sRGB color space. The monitor also has a maximum brightness level of 400cd/m2, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio and a grey-to-grey response time of five milliseconds.

Users can adapt the 34GK950 to their viewing pleasure as the monitor supports swivel, tilt and height adjustments. The 100mm x 100mm VESA mount allows users to install the 34GK950 on a monitor arm or on a wall. Ports consist of one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4 port, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a DC power input connector.

LG offers the 34GK950 in two flavors for users with different tastes. The 34GK950G comes with support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology and has a native 100Hz refresh rate with the possibility to overlock the panel to 120Hz. It's important to add that only the G-Sync model features LG's Sphere Lighting system, which basically is a ring of RGB LEDs that surround the monitor's backside, where it attaches to the plastic stand. On the flipside, the 34GK950F supports AMD's latest Radeon FreeSync 2 technology and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and one millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR). Curiously, the FreeSync model carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification while the G-Sync model doesn't.

LG has yet to announce availability or pricing for its UltraGear monitors.