Logitech Goes Mainstream With 'Prodigy' Mice, Keyboard And Headset

Nowadays, gaming is accessible to everyone and is nearly ubiquitous even in the lives of those who wouldn't be considered hardcore gamers. According to Logitech, just about anyone can be a "gamer" these days, and it built its new spate of peripherals to meet that broader market, with peripherals designed to be flexible, customizable and easily approachable. The new lineup includes two gaming mice, a gaming keyboard, and a gaming headset, and we had some brief hands on time with each of them.



Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mice

Logitech’s G403 Gaming Mice offer a nice balance between performance and simplicity. The design philosophy behind the G403 seems similar to that of the G Pro in that it prioritizes ergonomics over additional features, and what's left is a clean, straightforward mouse. The G403’s no-nonsense ergonomic design is based on feedback from gamers of all kinds, according to Logitech, including both casual to professional gamers. Logitech didn’t skimp in performance either, and implemented the highly regarded Pixart PMW3366 optical sensor into the G403.

This puts the G403 in a similar class of PWM3360 (essentially the same sensor as the PMW3366, which was exclusive to Logitech) devices such as the Dream Machines DM1 Pro S and Nixeus Revel--mice with simple designs and (basically) the same desirable sensor.



The G403, though, is available in both wired and wireless versions. They're quite light, with the wired version weighing 90g and the wireless version weighing 107g. If you prefer heavier mice, Logitech includes a 10g weight, increasing the total weights to 100g and 117g, respectively.



I found the heft of the wired G403 plus its 10g weight to be much more satisfying than the G Pro we previously saw. About 100g seemed to be the ideal weight for me, so the unweighted wireless G403 felt slightly unwieldy. (I know, it's just a difference of 7g.) But still, keep in mind that mouse weight is largely preferential, and with the Prodigy line you have between 90g and 117g to work with.

Also worth noting is that the wireless G403 is virtually identical to its wired counterpart, and it uses the same wireless technology found in Logitech’s G900 Chaos Spectrum. Further, both versions enjoy Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) support.



Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Logitech G403 Gaming Mouse Logitech G403 Wireless Gaming Mouse Sensor Pixart PMW3366 Buttons 6 programmable Resolution 200 - 12,000 DPI Max Acceleration >40G Max Speed >300 IPS USB Data Format 16 bits/axis USB Report Rate 1000 Hz (1ms) Wireless Report Rate N/A 1000 Hz (1ms) Wireless Technology N/A Custom 2.4GHz Microprocessor 32-bit ARM Cable 2M Dimensions 68 x 124 x 43mm (WxDxH) Weight 90g (100g with removable 10g weight) 107g (117g with removable 10g weight) Price $69.99 $99.99

G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard uses membrane switches instead of mechanical ones. This feature capitulation is designed to serve gamers who want additional features such as RGB lighting, additional media keys, and software support but don't necessarily want to fork over the extra cash for a mechanical keyboard. The membrane keyboard felt comfortable and responsive, moreso, I would say, than your average membrane keyboard. At the end of the day, however, there was no denying that it was still just a membrane keyboard.



Logitech claimed its anti-ghosting “Optimized Gaming Matrix” allows users to press multiple keys simultaneously, but it isn’t clear whether the G213 will feature full N-Key rollover. The G213 features a 500 Hz report rate, which Logitech said translates to a 2ms response time with each key press. Additionally, users can program their function keys and create custom macros using the Logitech Gaming Software.



The G213 also features spill resistance as well as an integrated (non-removable) palm rest, which I found provided a comfortable typing experience.



Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard Type Full size Switch Type Membrane USB Report Rate 500 Hz (2ms) Dimensions 452 x 218 x 33mm (WxDxH) Weight 1.1kg Cable Length 2M Spill Resistance Tested with 60ml liquid spillage Price $69.99

G231 Prodigy Gaming Headset

The Logitech G231 features 40mm neodymium drivers aimed at providing a solid gaming and multimedia experience. The G231 also features a folding cardioid boom microphone. The headphone and microphone quality aren't anything to write home about, but there isn't much to be expected at $70.



As for the build, the G231 is mostly gray with orange accents on the ear cups, the ear pads and the headband strap. The ear cups can swivel outward so you can rest the G231 on your neck while you aren't listening to audio. The construction felt rather plasticy, which isn't a huge issue on its own at this price range. The G231's biggest downer was squeaky hinges, which detracted from an otherwise decently built headset.



Considering how many hours of wear go into a gaming headset, comfort should be a priority. The G231's moisture wicking, machine washable mesh ear pads felt breathable and comfortable. However, the same couldn't be said about the headband's mesh strap. I suspect Logitech designed a thin headband and mesh strap to create a sleeker, more refined appearance, but this had a negative effect on the overall comfort, based on my limited time with the cans. The thin mesh strap felt like it was digging through the top of my head. Widening the headband and mesh strap to create a thicker contact area should alleviate the issue.



The G231 is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Logitech G231 Gaming Headset Drivers 40 mm neodymium Frequency Response 20Hz - 20KHz (Headphone) 50Hz - 20KHz (Microphone) Impedance 32 Ohms Sensitivity 90dB SPL/mW (Headphone) -40dBV/PA (Microphone) Microphone Pickup Pattern Cardioid Microphone Type Pressure Gradient Electret Condenser Microphone Test Conditions 3.0V, 2.2K Ohm Dimensions 190 x 94 x 180mm (WxDxH) 4mm (Microphone) Price $69.99

As with most Logitech G products, the G403 Gaming Mice and G213 Gaming Keyboard will have RGB support. Users can customize the colors and effects on their peripherals and even sync effects across multiple devices using the Logitech Gaming Software. Unfortunately, the G231 Gaming Headset does not include RGB lighting.

The Logitech Prodigy line ships this month.