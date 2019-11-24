Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (i7, 1TB) 23% Off on Amazon

Black Friday is the best time to find a new tablet at an affordable price. While many department stores have a few off-brand tablets in the electronics department—nothing beats a top-of-the-line machine. That's why we had to showcase this deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6.

Spec Surface Pro 6 CPU Core i7 Memory 16GB Internal Storage 1TB Battery Life 13.5 Hours OS Windows 10 Home Screen Size 12.3"

The Surface Pro 6 is one of the latest in a line of tablets from Microsoft—the most recent being the Surface Pro 7. With the Pro 6 being just one model behind, this is an ideal machine for anyone who wants quality on a budget.

Surface Pro 6 i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB: was $2299, now $1748

The Surface Pro 6 is a high-quality tablet with a Core i7 CPU. It has 1Tb of internal storage and a battery life of 13.5 hours—and that's while watching videos.View Deal

This particular edition of the Surface Pro 6 has a screen size of 12.3" and can last up to 13.5 hours with heavy use. With 1Tb of storage, this is definitely a useful machine for anyone on the go.

You can find this machine for sale on a number of websites, from Walmart to BestBuy. At the moment, your best deal is going to be on Amazon, where you can pick up the Surface Pro 6 for $1748.