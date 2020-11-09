MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim Emerges With Jaw-Dropping 1,965 MHz Boost Clock

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim (Image credit: Wet-Goat/Reddit)

A Redditor has received one of MSI's looming GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim as a replacement for the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming, which the U.K. retailer didn't have in stock. The lucky owner shared some photographs and interesting information on the unreleased graphics card.

If you don't take into account the exclusive Lightning series, the Gaming X series has always delivered the fastest gaming graphics cards from MSI. However, the latest evidence lends credence to the rumors that MSI might have reshuffled its products. The introduction of the Suprim series would logically relegate Gaming X series, suggesting that the new offerings should be the highest-end models with steeper price tags.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim measures 13.1 inches (332mm) long and judging by the provided photograph, the graphics card probably features a 2.9-slot cooler. We should accept the fact that the bulky designs are here to stay since high-end graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 (Ampere) are carrying a 350W TDP (thermal design power).

In terms of cooling, the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim relies heavily on a triple-fan cooler. The graphics card should be using MSI's Tri Frozr 2 cooling system, although the shroud's design looks a bit different from the one that MSI uses on the GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming and Gaming X Trio models. Three proprietary Torx 4.0 cooling fans are on duty to provide the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim with adequate active cooling. According to the Redditor, the included metallic backplate features a nice logo of the MSI dragon with RGB backlighting.

Image 1 of 3 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim (Image credit: Wet-Goat/Reddit) Image 2 of 3 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim (Image credit: Wet-Goat/Reddit) Image 3 of 3 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim (Image credit: Wet-Goat/Reddit)

Specification-wise, the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim will arrive with the same 10,496 CUDA cores, 328 Tensor cores and 82 RT cores as the Founders Edition. Unless MSI overclocks the memory, the 24GB of GDDR6X should still be operating at 19.5 Gbps across a 384-bit memory interface, amounting to a theoretical maximum memory bandwidth up to 936.2 GBps. The clock speeds will be the biggest difference maker.

The Redditor indicated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim comes with a 1,965 MHz boost clock out of the box. For comparison, the Founders Edition has a 1,695 MHz boost clock, while MSI's own GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio rocks a 1,785 MHz boost clock. Therefore, the Suprim boasts 15.9% and 10% higher boost clock speeds than the Founders Edition and Gaming X Trio, respectively.

The typical display output configuration on the GeForce RTX 3090 includes three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port. The Redditor didn't reveal the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim's layout so it's uncertain if MSI made any changes in that department. However, the three 8-pin PCIe power connectors are visible. The Redditor stated that the power limit on the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim is 450W.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim comes with dual-BIOS support, a feature that isn't present on MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming and Gaming X Trio models. The photograph reveals a Silent mode, which likely prioritizes accoustics over performance, and a Gaming mode that does the vice-versa.

For the sake of confidentiality, the Redditor didn't reveal the name of the U.K. retailer. However, he confirmed that he didn't pay extra for the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim, suggesting that it shares a similar price tag with the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming. When in stock, the OC Edition sells for $1,799.99 so the regular variant and MSI's Suprim model should sell for below that price. Given that the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim is evidently in stock at an U.K. retailer, it shouldn't take long until MSI makes an official announcement.