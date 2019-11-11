Chinese SSD Manufacturer Races Forward to PCIe 5.0

According to a report by Chinese media IThome, Jiangsu Huacun Electronic Technology has demoed its PCIe 5.0 controller at the 2019 Nantong New Generation Information Technology Expo. The memory and storage manufacturer is optimistic that the controller will be in mass-production by the end of 2020.
It was only this year that computer hardware started to arrive with support for the PCIe 4.0 standard. Presently, PCIe 4.0 is still limited to AMD's current Ryzen desktop CPUs, Ryzen Threadripper HEDT (high-end desktop) CPU line and Epyc server processor portfolio. Intel has yet to board the PCIe 4.0 train, but is expected to do so soon.
|Interface
|Introduction Date
|Transfer Rate
|Total Bandwidth
|Encoding
|PCIe 1.0
|2003
|2.5 GT/s
|8 GB/s
|8b/10b
|PCIe 2.0
|2007
|5 GT/s
|16 GB/s
|8b/10b
|PCIe 3.0
|2010
|8 GT/s
|~32 GB/s
|128b/130b
|PCIe 4.0
|2017
|16 GT/s
|~64 GB/s
|128b/130b
|PCIe 5.0
|2019
|32 GT/s
|~128 GB/s
|128b/130b
|PCIe 6.0
|2021
|64 GT/s
|~256 GB/s
|PAM-4
Little is known about the HC9001 PCIe 5.0 controller. It's reportedly produced with the 12nm manufacturing process by the China National Research Institute and Jiangsu Huacun Electronic Technology. The HC9001, which is China's first domestic PCIe 5.0 controller, is gaining a lot of buzz, so perhaps we'll get more information as time progresses.
The PCIe 5.0 standard promises to deliver a throughput up to 128 GBps over a x16 slot. This is double the bandwidth of what the PCIe 4.0 interface can do. At this point, PCIe 5.0 would be overkill for the average consumer, considering that today's mainstream graphics cards and SSDs aren't fast enough to use PCIe 4.0 to its max potential. However, PCIe 5.0 will certainly be a welcomed progression in the cloud computing, big data, AI and 5G industries.
An unconfirmed Intel roadmap shows the chipmaker adopting the PCIe 5.0 standard with its forthcoming Sapphire Rapids enterprise-grade processors in 2021. So far, we haven't heard anything about PCIe 5.0 on the AMD front.
AMD is looking like 2021 with Zen 4 but it could be 2020 but I think that is unlikely. They said the would support the same socket until 2020 and the Zen 3 and the last to support the current socket.
And that would be insanely fun move from blue side.
Good luck finding those PCI-E 5 1x devices. What people like to forget is that new standards don't come cheap, in terms of both price and power consumption. Only top devices will move to 5 while most controllers will remain on 3 for a long time.
On the graphics card side of things, only recently have high-end cards started bumping into the performance limitations of PCIe 2.0. It will likely be a number of years before high-end cards are limited in any significant way by PCIe 3.0, let alone 4.0.
And with storage hardware, you start to run into diminishing returns as SSD performance increases, which is why for most tasks, one will be hard-pressed to notice much difference between a SATA SSD and a high-end NVMe model offering multiple times the theoretical performance. Such a drive might offer six or more times the sequential transfer rate of a 500MB/s SATA SSD, but for something like loading a game or application, you are not likely to see much more than a 10% difference between the two. PCIe 4.0 drives offer similar load times to the 3.0 models, and doubling that bandwidth again with 5.0 isn't going to be any different.
At this point, it's a bit of a stretch to see the near-term benefits of PCIe 4.0 in a desktop system, let alone 5.0. Intel are rumored to be launching 5.0 for their server hardware in 2021, but it probably won't on their desktop platforms until at least a year later, and I would not be surprised if it took longer than that, since there really isn't a pressing need for more PCIe bandwidth in desktop systems right now.
if trends will keep going as they do now,