AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Hitman (DirectX 12)
Another 10% lead over RX 460 makes the Radeon RX 560 a strong performer in Hitman at Medium quality.
In fact, it edges out Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (though they’re pretty much tied in our average frame rate and unevenness metrics).
A Radeon RX 570 is about 24% quicker—not really enough to jump up a resolution or dramatically increase quality. When you consider the almost 120% premium on 570s compared to Radeon RX 560, the faster card just isn’t worth it. Along the same lines, though, we don’t recommend paying 25% less for a Radeon RX 550 either; its frame rates just aren’t suitable for 1080p gaming.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.