AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Hitman (DirectX 12)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Another 10% lead over RX 460 makes the Radeon RX 560 a strong performer in Hitman at Medium quality.

In fact, it edges out Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (though they’re pretty much tied in our average frame rate and unevenness metrics).

A Radeon RX 570 is about 24% quicker—not really enough to jump up a resolution or dramatically increase quality. When you consider the almost 120% premium on 570s compared to Radeon RX 560, the faster card just isn’t worth it. Along the same lines, though, we don’t recommend paying 25% less for a Radeon RX 550 either; its frame rates just aren’t suitable for 1080p gaming.



