3D Printer Sales Bonanza during Prime Day 2025 — these are the best deals we found at all five sales

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day event is in full swing, and I took this opportunity to take a closer look at some of the great 3D printer deals while there is still time to grab one of the best 3D printers and a few rolls of filament to keep you printing.

Currently, there are numerous great deals on mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers that utilize common filaments such as PLA and PETG. In addition to resin, SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers utilize layers of cured resin to produce highly detailed prints.

Many of the current deals feature printers that are on our lists of the best 3D printers, best multi-color 3D printers, or best budget 3D printers. We also have an extensive library of 3D printer reviews to support our picks. There are plenty of new printers to choose from in these sales, but the events will be coming to a close soon.

Why am I so excited about 3D printers? The truth is, I own an Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro and the latest Centauri Carbon. The latter has been a workhorse for nearly three years and has printed many great projects. The Centauri Carbon arrived in April 2025, and in that short space of time, it has proven to be an excellent CoreXY 3D printer. I even used it to print an entire case for my file server.

I've scoured Amazon and a few 3D printer vendor websites to find the best deals on FDM, SLA printers, and consumables, which you'll find below. If you've been on the fence about 3D printing, now is the perfect time to grab a deal and start your 3D printing journey.

I've also collated the best 3D printer maintenance tools into one handy guide, so head over and save big on the tools to keep your printer running!

Amazon Deals

Save $290 Bambu Lab A1 Combo: was $789 now $499 at Amazon The Bambu Lab A1 is a great 3D printer. It produces clean, detailed prints at very high speed. Best of all, it is exceptionally easy to use, lowering the entry barrier so that anyone can start 3D printing. The direct drive extruder makes short work of many types of filament, including even the most challenging ones, such as TPU. The 256 x 256 x 256 build volume is generous, and automatic bed leveling makes setting up your printer a breeze. Now add an AMS, a multi-material system that can be used to create multi-color prints, or for those who favor function over form, multi-material prints that take advantage of each filament's properties. For under $500, the Bambu Lab A1 Combo is a great deal, and you should take a look at our review and grab yourself a bargain.

Save $260 Prusa Core One: was $1,299 now $1,039 at Amazon Prusa 3D printers are the Rolls-Royce of 3D printers, and the Core One is an excellent 3D printer that we awarded the Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice in our review. The Core One is a Core XY 3D printer. Rather than move the print bed around (bed slinger), the print head moves around the X and Y axes. As each layer is printed, the print bed moves down (Z axis), creating the print. This gives the Prusa One incredible stability, and that produces great quality prints at high speed. Every first layer is perfect! The build volume is 250 x 210 x 270 mm, and the enclosed design means that you can print big and with exotic filaments that are prone to warping during open-air printing. You can print in PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, and Polycarbonate. Send your prints over Wi-Fi via PrusaSlicer, and rest assured that they will come out great. This is a great printer for beginners and for the career maker who needs a reliable workhorse!

Anycubic Deals

Save $100 Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max: was $699 now $599 at Anycubic With its amazing speed and a huge build volume, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max produces high-quality prints in just a fraction of the time it takes other machines. You can print entire armies of gaming miniatures or full-sized sculptures with excellent detail using ordinary resin. If you want to crank up the speed, switching to a thinner high-speed resin will let the machine run twice as fast. The massive 298 x 164 x 300mm build volume is incredible for a resin (SLA) 3D printer, and the print speed is exceptional. If you need large, precise 3D prints, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is what you need. Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer.

Save $170 Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $579 at Anycubic The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is a Core XY 3D printer that produces high-quality 3D prints. Best of all, it is reliable. The 250 x 250 x 250mm build volume is good, and the 0.4mm high-flow nozzle and direct-drive extruder are compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA up to 320 °C. The multi-material system, ACE Pro, provides a means to serve up four additional filaments, either in multi-color or multi-material configurations. The ACE Pro is also a filament dryer, ensuring that your filaments are in optimal condition to produce high-quality 3D prints. This is a great FDM printer at a really low price. Check out our review to learn more.

Elegoo Deals

Save $56 Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $275 now $219 at Elegoo Elegoo's Neptune 4 Pro is a great low-cost entry into the world of 3D printing. It may resemble a traditional "bed slinger," but this printer is fast, thanks to Klipper-based firmware and some impressive cooling fans that sound like the printer will take off! The direct drive extruder is compatible with a wide range of filaments, including the ultra-flexible TPU. The 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build volume is generous for most projects. If you need a larger machine, then the Plus and Max offer the same machine, but with larger build volumes. The Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro is an incredible 3D printer, and well worth dropping $200 for. Read our full review to learn more about this great printer.

Save $69 Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra: was $338 now $269 at Elegoo Despite its small size (153 x 77 x 165 mm build volume), the Elegoo Mars 5 ultra has the power to bring entire armies of orcs and space marines to life. This is the ideal resin printer for creating your armies. It may be small, but it is fast and precise. Grab some high-detail resin, and you'll get the best details for your armies. It has all the features that you need for easy 3D printing. Automatic bed-leveling, tilt release, failure detection, and resin level detection. The onboard camera monitors your prints. A great introduction to resin 3D printing, now at a great price. Check out the review to learn more.

MatterHackers Deals

Save 21% MatterHackers Raspberry Gold Quantum PLA Filament: was $42 now $33 at MatterHackers, Inc. US I love these mind-bending filaments! Raspberry gold colored PLA filament that elevates even the most mundane prints into objet d'art! This is PLA filament, which can be printed on virtually every FDM 3D printer. In your slicer, set the hotend to 225C, and the bed temperature to 50C and you'll get a beautiful stream of pliable PLA adhering to your build plate. A few layers in, and you'll see a beautiful object rise from the build plate.

Save $4 Polymaker PolyLite PLA Black: was $62 now $58 at MatterHackers, Inc. US A big 3KG spool of black PLA may not sound like much fun, but what it can create will be. This is a spool for those big projects (and print farms) that span multiple days, and you really don't want to babysit the print. Just leave it to get the job done. Obviously, a 3KG spool has three times the PLA filament as a typical 1KG spool, but the filament is the same. Set your hotend between 190 and 230C (I tend to set the first layer to 210C and the subsequent layers to 205C) heat up your print bed to around 50-60C, then start printing.

Creality Deals

Save $200 Creality K2 Plus: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Creality Store This is a 3D printer for the jobbing maker. A large build volume (350 x 350 x 350mm) and a Core XY print system make this a high-volume, large-scale 3D printer. The high-flow 0.4 nozzle can heat up to 350C and work with all filaments from PLA to Polycarbonate. The printer features a multi-material system, allowing you to print in multiple colors or with a variety of different filaments. This is a big investment, but Creality is well known in the 3D printing space, and its open source approach means that there are many tweaks and hacks out there to get even more from its 3D printers. Check out our review to learn more.

Save $20 Creality Ender-3 V3 SE: was $219 now $199 at Creality Store Creality's Ender 3 is, for many, the gateway to 3D printing. There have been many different Ender 3 printers, and this, one of the most recent, is our best budget 3D printer for beginners. The 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume is comparable to that of the Ender 3, but this affordable 3D printer is a great way to start. More so now that it comes with auto bed leveling, so no knob twiddling is required. The direct driver extruder is compatible with all filament types; however, please note that this is a bed-slinging extruder, so filaments prone to warping will still exhibit this behavior. Stick to PLA, PETG, and TPU, and you'll be ok. You'll need to assemble this printer, but that is a great excuse to grab some extra tools to make the process easier. Read our full review and see what the Ender-3 V3 SE can do.

