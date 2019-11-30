Amazon Discounted Acer Notebook with i5, IPS Display, and 256 GB SSD to $399

Amazon has a kick ass deal on this Acer Aspire 5 Slim notebook, having dropped the price to $399.99, down from $529.99. This is the lowest price yet for this super slim workbook, as it has been retailing for about $510 since June. The model number in question is A515-54-51DJ.



This notebook packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8 GB of DDR4 memory, and a 256 GB SSD. It also comes with a Full HD IPS Display (IPS provides perfect color accuracy and is very nice at this price point), along with Wireless 802.11ac WiFi, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 720p webcam.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim, A515-54-51DJ: Was $529.99, Now $399.99

This notebook comes with an i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, a 256 GB SSD, a Full HD IPS display, and more. At this new price it's hard to beat for general around-the-house use.

View Deal

Despite being a budget-priced notebook, these specs aren't awful. The 8 GB of memory might slow you down in heavier multi-tasking (time to close all those Chrome tabs), but unless you're gaming or need a high-power machine, this can make a great allround laptop for school and home office tasks, especially at this price.



Do be fast if you want to score this notebook, though: the deal will expire soon!

