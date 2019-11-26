Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU Deal Shows Up at $350 Ahead of Black Friday

(Image credit: AsRock)

Black Friday is almost here, and we're already seeing a discount on the latest AMD Navi graphics cards. On Newegg, the AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger is down to $349.99 (with a $20 mail-in-rebate).

That's down from selling around $400 and then a drop to $379. This is one of the lowest prices for an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT we've seen so far and it also comes with some freebies.

AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger with Xbox Game Pass and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint -- was $379.99 now $349.99 @ Newegg with mail-in-rebate If you're looking for an AMD Navi card, this AsRock RX 5700 XT GPU is down to a low price for this double-fan card. Be sure to file the mail-in-rebate to get the lowest possible card.View Deal

This is a two-fan GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. AsRock is promising a core clock of 1,650 MHz and a boost clock of 1,905 MHz.

We haven't yet tested this card with this cooler, but we did praise performance in our review of AMD's 5700 XT reference card. If you're looking for high framerates at 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440 resolution, this one is worth consideration.