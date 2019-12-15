Dell XPS 13 with Core i7, 16GB Now $1049, $1143 with 512GB SSD

Dell's XPS 13 is widely-regarded as the pinnacle of ultrabook excellence. This 13-inch notebook weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts over 12 hours on a charge when you have its default, 1080p non-touch screen. It also has a slew of attractive features such as a nearly-bezel free display and a luxurious soft-touch deck (on the silver / gold models).

While the XPS 13 typically starts at less than $900 for a stripped-down model with a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a paltry 128GB SSD, you usually have to pay a lot more than $1,200 to get it with a decent processor, RAM and storage. However, right now, B&H has a configuration of the XPS 13 with a Core i7-8565U "Whiskey Lake" CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,049, reduced from $1,649. This model is in the silver color and has the bright, 1080p screen which, in Laptop Mag's tests, hit a brilliant 375 nits.

If 256GB of storage sounds like too little for you, you can get the same configuration in Rose Gold or Frost White, but with a 512GB SSD, for just $1,143 on Dell.com by using code 12AWXPS at checkout. If you prefer Dell to B&H or B&H is out of stock, you can get the 256GB model at Dell.com at the same URL and with the same coupon code for just $1,100.

Because these Dell XPS 13s have "Whiskey Lake" Core i7-8565U CPUs, they are not the quite as fast as the brand-new Dell XPS 13 with a Comet Lake, Core i7-10710U CPU that we recently reviewed. And they still have the webcam in their bottom bezels (a problem that was finally fixed on the brand new model).

However, this generation of the Dell XPS 13, model 9380, is still plenty fast and power-efficient. The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the thinnest laptops on the market, at just 0.6 inches thick.

