Get This 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor Deal for $212 on Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday tech deals are officially here, which means now may finally be the time to make that upgrade from 1080p gaming to 1440p . Enter the AOC CQ27G1, which is on sale for $212.49 .

This monitor sold for $280 as recently as August and has been at $250 for the past few weeks, but now it's at its lowest price ever.

AOC CQ27G1 - was $280, now $212 @ Amazon

This 27-inch QHD monitor should be rather speedy, with its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. Plus, there's FreeSync for AMD gprahics card users. And if you like red, the stylish build's accents will be a plus.

With a higher resolution than FHD, QHD gaming means sharper looking games. Plus, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync for fighting screen tearing, the display’s specs rival that of the best gaming monitors . It even has a VA panel, a tech known for having better contrast and, therefore, image quality than IPS or TN ones.