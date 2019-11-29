50% Off Logitech’s Top-End Mouse: MX Master 2S Drops to $50 on Amazon

Amazon is selling the excellent MX Master 2S , a premium productivity-focused wireless mouse, for 50% off, or 49.99. The mouse connects wirelessly via either a USB dongle or Bluetooth, and can connect to and work across up to three Windows or Mac computers at once via the company’s Flow software.

Logitech’s wireless MX Master 2S may have now been replaced by the newer MX Master 3 , but the 2S is still an excellent wireless mouse--and the one I primarily use at home for all productivity and gaming purposes.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse: Was $99.99 now $49.99 Logitech’s MX Master 2S is versatile, has a 4,000-dpi sensor that works on pretty much any surface, and is extremely comfortable for long work or gaming sessions.View Deal

The MX Master 2S looks, feels, and performs like a premium peripheral, and can run up to 70 days on a charge. Since it also functions while plugged in, recharging isn’t much of a pain, either. It’s also the most comfortable mouse I’ve ever used.