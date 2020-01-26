High-Performance Deal: AMD Ryzen 3800X Now $339 on Amazon

If you were thinking of buying a new desktop processor, the Ryzen 7 3800X offers you a ton of power for the money. Right now, Amazon is selling the Ryzen 7 3800X for $339.99 , which is the lowest price it has been since the holiday shopping season and only $10 more than its best-ever Cyber Monday price.

AMD also includes an RGB Wraith Prism cooler in the box, as well as a game bundle that includes Borderlands 3, The Outer World, plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. That’s a whole lot of extras, especially considering you have to bring your own cooler for competing Intel K series CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399 now $339.99

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal