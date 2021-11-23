Trending

Get Over $150 off This Massive 8TB Samsung SSD in Huge Early Black Friday Deal

A huge saving on a huge chunk of storage!

Samsung 870 QVO
When it comes to the best Black Friday SSD deals, we look for drives that offer impressive performance, durability and, of course, a great price per gigabyte. This deal offers that on a monster 8TB capacity drive at a mere 8¢/GB.

Right now at Amazon, the 8TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD is down to $682.29 after a significant $167.70 price cut.

Samsung 870 QVO: was $849, now $682 at Amazon

The Samsung 870 QVO is a 2.5 inch QLC SSD that connects over SATA and boasts sequential read/write speeds of 560/520 MBps. The 2TB version is rated for 720 TB worth of endurance.

As you can read in our Samsung 870 QVO review, this drive brings small performance gains on an already speedy drive, alongside a long 3-year warranty, AES-256 encryption and an easy-to-use software suite.

It’s worth noting that this drive can only sustain 0.33 drive writes per day. In other words, you can only overwrite about a third of this drive's capacity daily if you don't want to wear it out during its warranty period.

So, while it's arguable whether you could count this among the best SSDs at this price, it's still a great choice for casual users who are looking to keep a lot of data on hand and are tired of hard drives.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
  • spongiemaster
    $167 price cut? The last time this drive was $850, was March. For quite a while last year it was $750. It's been $682 multiple times this year going back to August.
  • mrv_co
    spongiemaster said:
    $167 price cut? The last time this drive was $850, was March. For quite a while last year it was $750. It's been $682 multiple times this year going back to August.

    but... but... respect the affiliate link!
  • slurmsmckenzie
    Out of interest, does anyone know why there are no 6TB SSDs? I'd like to replace my WD Red 6TB data drive at some point (is quite old now), 4TB won't be large enough and 8TB is still a lot of money (Amazon UK have it at £618). I mean a lot of outlay BTW, not really thinking about price per GB or anything. In between the two would be what I'd want but they just don't seem to exist?
