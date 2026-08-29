Microsoft-backed AI data center faces backlash over alleged unpermitted gas turbines and 1.5M-gallon LNG tank — groups' issues with $19.4B facility range from illegal construction to noise pollution
Microsoft is not being a good neighbor.
The DataOne data center in Vineland, New Jersey, has faced a slew of complaints from the community since construction began in 2025. According to Stand.earth, the project has reportedly been operating several unpermitted gas turbines on site, spewing air pollution in the area near two local schools. Aside from that, the site has also faced allegations of constructing an unpermitted 1.5-million-gallon liquefied natural gas storage tank and of unacceptable noise levels at night, which affected residents within a half-mile radius of the data center.
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Matt Williams, chairperson of the Sustain South Jersey group, told Tom’s Hardware that construction had already begun even before Nebius signed a multi-year agreement to “deliver dedicated capacity to Microsoft from its new data center in Vineland, New Jersey,” in October 2025. However, the residents only became aware that the project was a data center after the $19.4 billion deal to secure around 100,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs for the tech giant was made public.
Vineland residents began seeing references to the data center in various government documents, prompting several questions to the city government. Because of this, the city called a town hall meeting last January 2026 — several months after construction on the data center had already begun, with DataOne CEO Charles-Antoine Beyney admitting that the meeting should have been initiated several months before.
A few weeks before the town hall, some people living within a half-mile radius of the site started complaining about noise from the development. While they couldn’t confirm the source of the noise, it was often described as a low hum, similar to that of a generator. A later investigation revealed that the site had 62 gas turbines deployed in the area, with at least 45 running at any given time. This is similar to what SpaceXAI has done in Memphis, Tennessee, where it deployed 69 unpermitted natural gas turbines to power its data centers. While the company has since promised to remove these polluting generators, it will do so only over a span of one year, as they’re being slowly replaced by a 1.2-GW on-site power plant.
There have also been concerns that the site’s stormwater management system does not comply with the state’s regulations. A third-party engineering review stated that if these issues are not fixed, they could result in on-site and off-site flooding, especially given the site’s massive 55-acre size. The experts also noted that the data center has “underestimated the annual groundwater recharge by at least 20 million gallons per year,” which could result in lower aquifer levels and reduce the amount of water available or the water quality for the people living in the area.
“The incident should shatter the illusion that Microsoft is a ‘good neighbor’ or in any way more responsible than the other Big Tech companies,” Stand.earth Senior Campaigner Nathan Taft said in the statement. “This investigation has revealed that far from ‘doing this work differently than other’ as it promised, Microsoft is drawing directly from Elon Musk’s xAI playbook of doing the damage first and asking for permission later.”
In an interview with Tom’s Hardware, Nathan said that even though Microsoft does not directly own or operate the Vineland data center, it stands to reason that the tech giant should do something about all these complaints, as it’s the one that has contracted Nebius for the computing power, which resulted in DataOne’s construction project. He compared this to a contractor making a mess on their client’s neighbor’s property. Even though a third-party provider — DataOne — was at fault for the issue, the fact that the people have already been complaining should give Nebius pause and compel Microsoft to do something.
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DataOne’s actions in New Jersey directly contradict the promise Microsoft made back in January 2026, and residents are asking the tech giant to stand by its word. Although the concerns about air and noise pollution are technically not mentioned in the company’s “community-friendly” commitments, these issues still impact the quality of life of the people living around the DataOne data center. Aside from that, the unpermitted construction shows it does not adhere to the rules of Vineland. “The developers have been ‘act first, pay the fine, and ask for forgiveness later,’” says Mr. Williams.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
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Texas123Look at that huge roof area, couldn’t they cover it with solar? And put a Tesla mega pack battery in? It would reduce noise and offset energy needs and panels last basically forever with little maintenance.Reply
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SomeoneElse23
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VanderlindemediaIt goes to say, such DC's are build with a cost of operation in mind, and discarded after so many years of use. They would not even consider doing so. I can't wrap my mind around water consumption to cool servers these days. What happened with closed loops ? We're using fresh water now to cool servers and pollute everything with it. What the hell are we doing? Goverment needs to step in and break these DC's down.Reply
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