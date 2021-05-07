AMD's 32GB Radeon W6800 Drives 'Outstanding' Performance

AMD launched its RDNA2-based Radeon RX 6000-graphics cards in early November, so it's about time for the company to use the latest Big Navi GPU for its Radeon Pro graphics cards aimed at CAD/CAM and DCC professionals. Indeed, the first benchmark score of AMD's yet-to-be-announced Radeon Pro W6800 with 32GB of memory got published recently.

The AMD Radeon Pro W6800 32GB (1002 73A3, 1002 0E1E) scored an 'outstanding' result in UserBenchmark, hitting 146% of the average effective GPU speed. When compared to other graphics cards, 146% is between Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super (138%) and GeForce RTX 3070 (152%). Meanwhile, AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT scores between 152% and 171%.

It's hard to make guesses about specifications for AMD's upcoming Radeon Pro W6800 32GB graphics card based on one benchmark score, so we'll refrain from doing so. Meanwhile, it looks like the Radeon Pro W6800 32GB will offer compute performance comparable to that of the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Still, since it will have more memory onboard, it will certainly provide higher performance in high resolutions when compared to the gaming adapter.

(Image credit: UserBenchmark)

Professional graphics cards tend to adopt the latest architectures a bit later than consumer boards as developers need to certify their drivers with developers of professional applications, something that takes time. The leak of a Radeon Pro W6800 benchmark result indicates that AMD is getting closer to release its RDNA2-based cards for CAD, CAM, and DCC users.

Since the UserBenchmark is a general benchmark designed for casual users, it does not really put heavy loads on GPUs, so an 'outstanding' result for the Radeon Pro W6800 32GB is not surprising. Unfortunately, UserBenchmark gives absolutely no idea about performance of the graphics card in professional applications.