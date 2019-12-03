Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi and Maker Deals: Cases, Boards, Accessories and More

More Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Roundups
2. Newegg Deals
3. SSD Deals
5. CPU Deals
7. AMD Radeon Graphics Card Deals
10. PC Monitor Deals
The internet is overflowing with Cyber Monday tech deals—and the Raspberry Pi community is on the lookout to save money, just like everyone else. Pi lovers and makers alike are on the hunt for affordable hardware to fuel their tiny PC passion. We've got you covered this Cyber Monday with all of the best Raspberry Pi and Pi accessory deals.
Not only is this is a good time to stock up on essentials like solder and jumper wires, but it's also a good time to grab a few Pi kits.
Hot Raspberry Pi Deals
Labists Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit: was $119, now $99 @ Amazon
This kit has everything you need to get started with the Raspberry Pi 4—including the Pi 4. You get a 32 GB MicroSD card, heatsinks, a sleek-looking case, and so much more.View Deal
UNIROI 7-inch LCB Screen for Raspberry Pi: was $59.99, now $49.99
The UNIROI 7-inch screen can be used as a display for any HDMI device and is a natural fit for Raspberry Pi. It has a 1024x600 resolution, an ultra-slim shell and comes with an HDMI cable, USB cable, and a 5V 1a power supply adapter that interfaces with standard 5V power supplies.
Flirc Raspberry Pi 4 Case: was $15, now $11 @ Amazon
The Flirc case for the Pi 4 has a built-in heatsink—something you definitely don't want to skip with the Pi 4. It has holes for each port and access to GPIO pins through the bottom.View Deal
USB SNES Controllers / 2 Pack: was $26, now $10 @ Amazon
If you plan on gaming with your Raspberry Pi, you'll need a couple of controllers. Check out this deal on Amazon to get 62% off your future multiplayer experience.View Deal
Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse: was $40, now $18 @ Amazon
For a full-sized keyboard experience, check out this wireless keyboard from Logitech. It features a built-in touchpad and uses a USB adapter to connect to your Raspberry Pi. It's currently on Amazon for 55% off.View Deal
Eyoyo 10" LCD Display: was $89, now $82 @ eBay
The 10" Eyoyo monitor has a resolution of 1024 x 600. It connects to the Raspberry Pi via HDMI input. This particular model comes with an adjustable stand.View Deal
Robot Kits
Sphero RVR Robot: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
This robotic vehicle is loaded with sensors, including a color sensor, an accelerometer, an IR sensor and a gyroscope. Best of all, you can attach a Raspberry Pi to the RVR and use it to add all kinds of features including a camera or a robot arm.View Deal
Raspberry Pi Cases and Kits
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Starter Kit: was $94, now $89 @ Amazon
This kit includes so much more than just a Raspberry Pi 3 B+. You get a case, heatsinks, a 32 GB microSD card, a breadboard, and even a T Cobbler adapter for Pi projects.View Deal
Monitors and Screens
Ultrathin 10" LCD Monitor: was $65, now $59 @ eBay
This 10" LCD has a few input options—from HDMI and VGA to RCA and AV. It comes with a remote and is compatible with the Raspberry Pi.View Deal
Eyoyo 10" LCD Display: was $88, now $81 @ eBay
The 10" Eyoyo monitor has a resolution of 1024 x 600. It connects to the Raspberry Pi via HDMI input. This particular model comes with an adjustable stand.View Deal
10-inch LCD Screen, HDMI Input: was $49, now $39 @ eBay
If you're looking for a 10" display for the Raspberry Pi, check out this deal on eBay. It includes a 10.1" TFT LCD Display, an HDMI Video/VGA Driver board, and a keyboard cable.View Deal
Peripherals and Controllers
Mini Wireless Keyboard/Touchpad USB: was $15, now $6 @ eBay
You probably need a keyboard for your Raspberry Pi. This USB mini keyboard has everything you need to navigate something like Raspbian on the Raspberry Pi. It includes a touchpad for mouse functions.View Deal
Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse: was $39, now $17 @ Amazon
For a full-sized keyboard experience, check out this wireless keyboard from Logitech. It features a built-in touchpad and uses a USB adapter to connect to your Raspberry Pi. It's currently on Amazon for 55% off.View Deal
TedGem Wireless Keyboard/Touchpad: was $26, now $21 @ Amazon
Connect this keyboard to your Pi using the provided USB adapter. It features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and a built-in touchpad—perfect for projects on the Raspberry Pi.View Deal
Retro-Bit Sega Genesis USB Controller: was $19, now $16 @ Amazon
For all the Sega Genesis fans out there, check out this Retro-Bit controller deal. This USB controller resembles the original Genesis controller—perfect for Raspberry Pi gaming rigs.View Deal
Tools and Materials
Geekworm Raspberry Pi Spacers/Nuts Kit: was $13, now $10 @ Amazon
This kit comes with a few goodies that are really useful for Pi projects. It includes spacers, nuts, and screws designed to fit the Raspberry Pi 2, Pi 3, Pi 3 B+, and 4.View Deal
Wyctin Helping Hand / Solder: was $30, now $16 @ Amazon
If you need a helping hand, check out this deal on Amazon. It features two alligator clips and a magnifying glass, great for soldering in various Pi projects. This package comes with a roll of 60-40 tin lead rosin core solder wire.View Deal