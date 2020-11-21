Best Black Friday Raspberry Pi Deals: Cases, HATs, Kits, More

Black Friday is almost here and there are plenty of deals to sift through. We know it isn't always easy to recognize when a deal is genuine or just a quick attempt to cash in on a sale. So we're making things easier this year by gathering the best Raspberry Pi deals we can for all you pi-lovers and microelectronics enthusiasts out there.

Raspberry Pi fans should have no trouble finding fun electronic goodies on sale this year. There are plenty of offers to go around on Raspberry Pi HATs , Raspberry Pi cases , accessories and more. We're leaving no HAT unturned.

Be sure to check back regularly as these offers could change at any moment and we find new Black Friday Raspberry Pi deals every day.

Black Friday Raspberry Pi Deals: What to look for

Manufacturer - Some Raspberry Pi products are so popular that there are reproductions flooding various online markets with third-party versions of popular, name-brand hardware. Double-check the manufacturer of the Pi product you want to purchase if you're concerned about acquiring hardware from leading manufacturers.

Vendor - Some products are available at different prices on different websites. Make sure you check all of your vendor options before buying any hardware.

Price History - Sometimes prices will fluctuate in a way that makes average-priced items appear to be discounted when they aren't actually that notable of a deal. We use third-party tools like PCPartPicker and CamelCamelCamel to evaluate price history between vendors when researching deals.

Compatibility - If you're buying something to use with a specific Pi, make sure the product you choose is compatible with the exact model of the Pi.

Best Raspberry Pi Deals

Genesis Retro Brick Raspberry Pi Case: was $15 , now $6 @Amazon

This case is designed to resemble a Sega Genesis console but is made entirely of plastic Lego-compatible bricks. They must be assembled to create the final housing for your Pi.View Deal

Retroflag SuperPi Raspberry Pi Case: was $19 , now $14 @Amazon

This case not only resembles one of our favorite retro consoles but also has plenty of features that make it a great choice for a Raspberry Pi case. This case is designed specifically for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+ and features safe reset/shutdown buttons.View Deal

Kotto Third Hand Soldering Tool: was $16 , now $14 @Amazon

Tired of chasing your boards while you solder? Keep things in place while you work with a set of helping hands. This tool has magnetic, flexible arms.View Deal

Micro Connectors Aluminum Raspberry Pi 3 Case: was $19 , now $16 @Amazon

Protect your Raspberry Pi 3 with this aluminum case from Micro Connectors. It can house a Raspberry Pi 3B or 3B+, comes with a 52.5A power adapter and has an on/off switch.View Deal

Retroflag NESPi 4 Case: was $42 , now $38 @Amazon

This NES style case is designed specifically with the Raspberry Pi 4 in mind. It includes an NES Cartridge-shaped asset that can house a 2.5" SSD. This case is currently discounted by 10%.View Deal