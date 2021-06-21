Best Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day is here and, with it, significant savings on various kits and accessories you need to make a great Raspberry Pi Project. Below we're rounding up the best Prime Day Raspberry Pi deals from jumper wires to Pi-powered robot kits.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.

Best Overall Raspberry Pi Deals

SunFounder RasPad 3.0: was $259, now $204 at Amazon

RasPad 3 is a handy portable tablet chassis for the Raspberry Pi 4. Inside the wedge shaped case we have space for a Raspberry Pi 4 (not included) along with a 3000mAh battery that offers up to five hours of power. We have access to the GPIO via a breakout header and the 1280 x 800 screen is bright and usable.View Deal

Yahboom Robotic Arm for Raspberry Pi 4B: was $360, now $288 at Amazon

It may look like it escaped from a Ford assembly line, but this metal Raspberry Pi 4 powered robot arm is an exceptional project to tackle and now with $72 off it is a great deal. With onboard camera, 6 DOF sensor and an iOS / Android app this robot is a seriously powerful platform for learning.View Deal

Arducam Pico4ML TinyML Dev Kit: was $49, now $39 at Amazon

Arducam's Pico4ML is a drop in replacement for the Raspberry Pi Pico but with this board we a 160 x 80 LCD display and a QVGA camera builtin! The RP2040 SoC is ideal for microcontroller machine learning projects and at this price it is a low cost and easy to use entry to AI.View Deal

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB RAM Complete Starter: was $115, now $92 at Amazon

This Raspberry Pi 4 kit has everything you need to get started. The Raspberry Pi 4 4GB is the mid-range model that has plenty of RAM to get your projects done. This kit come with a case, active and passing cool options and a 64GB micro SD card for your operating system.View Deal

REXQualis Upgraded Complete Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi: was $40, now $32 at Amazon

Getting started with electronics on any model of Raspberry Pi you need the right components and this kit has everything that a budding engineer will need. From simple LEDs and buttons to IR receivers, RFID tags, servos, sensors and motors. This kit works with all models of Raspberry Pi, including the Raspberry Pi Pico.View Deal

Ultrasonic Module Distance Measuring Sensor Module Kit: was $6.89, now $5.51 at Amazon

Just over $5 for four ultrasonic sensors is a good deal and no-brainer to add to your projects box. The HC-SR04P ultrasonic sensor is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi, including the Pico. The sensors work with 3 and 5V logic and uses tiny pulses of sound to measure distance. These sensors can be used with robots to avoid obstacle or used to create electronic musical instruments.View Deal

Arducam 5MP Camera for Raspberry Pi: was $10, now $8 at Amazon

Adding a camera to your Raspberry Pi is a great way to introduce more exciting project to learners. The Raspberry Pi has a camera connector (CSI) that can be used with official and compatible cameras. This camera from Arducam has a 5MP sensor and can be controlled using Python, giving coders a cool means to capture images and 1080P videos.View Deal

Night Vision Camera for Raspberry Pi: was $18, now $14.50 at Amazon

This night vision camera uses infra red light and a compatible lens to see in the dark. Useful for trail cameras, home security and robotics, this camera is compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi and works with the PiCamera Python library.View Deal

SunFounder PiSloth AI Programmable Robot Kit for Raspberry Pi: was $70, now $56 at Amazon

Robotics is the ideal way to learn coding and electronics with your Raspberry Pi. Walking robots are especially difficult but this kit provides everything you need to make a walking / dancing Wi-Fi controlled Raspberry Pi powered robot with sensors to detect objects and movement.View Deal

Yahboom Raspberry Pi 4B AI Robot Kit: was $225, now $180 at Amazon

It may look like something sent by Skynet, but this four wheeled, Raspberry Pi 4 powered robot is here to help us learn robotics. The four mechanum wheels can drive in any direction, even sliding to the left and right. The onboard camera feeds video directly to the Pi, enabling the robot to detect faces and gestures.View Deal

Elecrow CrowPi2 Laptop: was $329, now $263 at Amazon

This Raspberry Pi laptop has a slew of sensors and lights underneath the keyboard that you can use to learn all about electronics. It also has a ton of lessons built in.View Deal

Quima Raspberry Pi Touch Screen: was $65, now $52 at Amazon

This 7 inch screen works with all models of Raspberry Pi and can also be used as an additional screen for your work from home setup. The 1024 x 600 resolution is plenty for Raspberry Pi users to create their next project. Connecting the included USB wire turns the display into a touchscreen. The screen is housed in a lightweight plastic case which includes breakouts for USB and HDMI connections.View Deal

UCTRONICS MNI PoE HAT for Raspberry Pi 4, with Cooling Fan: was $23, now $18.40 at Amazon

Power over Ethernet (PoE) was introduced with the Raspberry Pi 3B+ and also features on the Pi 4. Using this HAT we can power our Pi using a compatible PoE switch or injector. Now all we need is one cable for network and power, enabling the Pi to be used where power is hard to route. This HAT also features a fan to keep your Pi cool.View Deal

iUniker Aluminum Raspberry Pi 4 Case: was $12, now $10 at Amazon

A good case is essential to keep the Raspberry Pi 4 cool. Passively cooled cases, such as this from iUniker offer silent cooling and protection for your Pi. Made from aluminum, this case has cooling for the SoC, RAM and the PCIe chips that connects the chips directly to the case. Around the case there are precision cut outs for access to the GPIO, USB, HDMI and camera connections.View Deal