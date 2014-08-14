Trending

Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Intel’s “mainstream” socket continues to spawn enthusiast parts with the company’s fastest-ever gaming-oriented CPU. You’ll probably want a feature-packed motherboard for that, and five companies stepped up to show off the best of the sub-$220 segment.

Maximizing The LGA 1150 Mainstream?

As enthusiasts, when we pay more, we want to get more. That's not too much to ask, right? That principle certainly applies to the high-end motherboards in today’s round-up. For example, we find a second Ethernet controller on four of the five solutions. They all sport add-on storage controllers. And all but one also include expanded USB 3.0 capabilities beyond the Z97’s paltry six ports.

Three of today’s contenders even spread PCIe 3.0 connectivity across three slots for improved triple-card CrossFire performance (even if none of the board's in our story are quite pricey enough to include the extra bridge logic needed to make them three-way SLI-compatible).

Well, that’s something at least.

We also expect the best possible overclocking performance in this price range, so we’ll test that out using Intel’s new “Devil’s Canyon” Core i7-4790K. Which board can take home the prize?

ASRock Z97 Extreme6

Asus Z97-Pro(Wi-Fi ac)

Gigabyte Z97X-UD5H

Z97 Mainstream Motherboard Features
ASRock Z97 Extreme6Asus Z97-Pro(Wi-Fi ac)Gigabyte Z97X-UD5HMSI Z97 MPowerSupermicro C7Z97-OCE
PCB Revision1.021.011.01.01.01A
ChipsetIntel Z97 ExpressIntel Z97 ExpressIntel Z97 ExpressIntel Z97 ExpressIntel Z97 Express
Voltage Regulator12 Phases10 Phases12 Phases12 PhasesSix Phases
BIOSP1.33 (06/12/2014)1204 (06/17/2014)F8 (06/17/2014)V1.3 (06/18/2014)1.0b (06/27/2014)
100.0 MHz BCLK99.94 (-0.06%)99.98 (-0.02%)99.98 (-0.02%)100.01 (+0.01%)99.84 (-0.16%)
I/O Panel Connectors
P/S 211111
USB 3.064664
USB 2.0None2222
Network21212
CLR_CMOS Button1NoneNone1None
Digital Audio OutOpticalOpticalOpticalOpticalOptical
Digital Audio InNoneNoneNoneNoneNone
Analog Audio56565
Video OutDVI-I, DisplayPort, HDMIHDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, DVI-IVGA, DVI-D, HDMIHDMI, DisplayPortVGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI
Other DeviceseSATAWi-Fi antenna connectorsNoneNoneNone
Internal Interfaces
PCIe 3.0 x162 (x16/x0,  x8/x8, x8/x4/M.2)2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8)3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4)3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4)3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4)
PCIe 2.0 x161 (2-pathways)1 (4-lanes, shared below)None1 (4-lanes, shared below)
PCIe 2.0 x12 (sharing 1x mini PCIe)4 (2 shared w/slot above)23 (All shared w/x4 above)3 (x4-length open-ended)
USB 3.02 (4-ports)2 (4-ports, shared PCIe)1 (2-ports)1 (2-ports)1 (2-ports)
USB 2.02 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)2 (4-ports)
SATA 6.0 Gb/s10 (Shares M.2, SATA-E)8 (Shares M.2/SATA-E)8 (Shares M.2/SATA-E)8 (Shares M.2)6
SATA Express1 (Uses 2x SATA)1 (Uses 2x SATA)1 (Uses 2x SATA)1x M.2 AdapterNone
4-Pin Fan26555
3-Pin Fan4None1NoneNone
FP-Audio11111
S/PDIF I/ONoneOutput OnlyOutput OnlyNoneOutput Only
Internal ButtonsPower, ResetMemOK, Power, BIOS_FLBKPower, Reset, CLR_CMOSPower, Reset, OC-Genie, BCLK+, BCLK-, Go2BiosOC mode (5), CLR_CMOS, BIOS Restore, Power
Internal SwitchBIOS IC SelectorEPU, TPU, EZ XMPDual BIOS Mode, BIOS IC selectorOC-Mode, Slow-Mode, BIOS SelectorBIOS Recovery
Diagnostics PanelNumericNumericNumericNumericNumeric
Other DevicesM.2 (Shares SATA-E), Ultra M.2 (Uses 4x PCIe 3.0), USB Port, Serial COM portM.2 (Shares SATA-E), TB_HeaderM.2 (Shares SATA-E), 2x PCI, Serial COM portM.2 (Sub 2x SATA)Serial COM port
Mass Storage Controllers
Chipset SATA6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2/SATA-E)6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2, SATA-E)6x SATA 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x M.2
Chipset RAID Modes0, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 100, 1, 5, 10
Add-In SATA2x ASM1061 PCIe 4x SATA 6Gb/s 1x eSATA (Shared)ASM1061 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/s88SE9172 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/sASM1061 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/sASM1061 PCIe 2x SATA 6Gb/s
USB 3.0ASM1042AE PCIe ASM1074 hubASM1042AE PCIeuPD720210 PCIeASM1074 HubZ97 Integrated Only
Networking
Primary LANWGI218V PHYWGI218V PHYKiller E2201 PCIeWGI218V PHYWGI217V PHY
Secondary LANRTL8111GR PCIeNoneWGI217V PHYNoneWGI210AT PCIe
Wi-FiNoneBCM4352 PCIe BT-combo 802.11ac 2-band 867 Mb/sNoneNoneNone
BluetoothNoneBCM4352 combo, aboveNoneNoneNone
Audio
HD Audio CodecALC1150ALC1150ALC1150ALC1150ALC1150
DDL/DTS ConnectDTS ConnectDTS ConnectNoneNoneNone
WarrantyThree YearsThree YearsThree YearsThree YearsThree Years
31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Memnarchon 14 August 2014 07:39
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
    Reply
  • bigshootr8 14 August 2014 07:48
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...

    My thoughts you can find the hero board within that price range quite easy. http://pcpartpicker.com/part/asus-motherboard-maximusviihero
    Reply
  • bigshootr8 14 August 2014 07:51
    -snip- duplicate post silly tomshardware.
    Reply
  • Drejeck 14 August 2014 11:40
    I'd like some ITX Z97 and H97 with M.2 reviewed.
    I'm buying the Asus Z97i-plus because it just mount a 2x M.2 2280 and 2260, and all other connectivity goodness, uninterested in overclocking unless the broadwell i5 K consume less than 90W :D
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 14 August 2014 13:22
    I recently bought a Z97I-Plus. Being so used to EATX boards as of late, I was a tad
    stunned at how tiny even the packing box is. :D Just pairing it up with a G3258
    initially to see how it behaves. Pondering a GTX 750 Ti, but kinda hoping NVIDIA
    will release a newer version in Sept.

    Ian.

    Reply
  • Crashman 14 August 2014 15:33
    13953852 said:
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
    They probably wanted to win based on features for the money? We know that the Wi-Fi ac has A $50 WI-FI CONTROLLER, what does the Hero add that's worth $50?

    Reply
  • lp231 14 August 2014 16:11
    The Asus ROG boards have a red line that lights up showing the audio path through it's build in LEDs, but the mainstream Z97 don't. I had a chance to take a look at one of the Asus Z97 board and took my phone's flash to shine in on it. The color was somewhat yellowish green and it looks really nice.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 14 August 2014 16:16
    I have a Z97 Extreme 6, it's a very nice board and it's definitely worthy of the approval award.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 14 August 2014 19:18
    Nice boards!! I love the gigabyte model but I like asus more because yellow heatsinks just don't fit in my opinion.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 14 August 2014 20:57
    13956156 said:
    13953852 said:
    At this price Asus could send a ROG product (Maximus VII Hero). I wonder why they choose to send the Z97-Pro instead...
    They probably wanted to win based on features for the money? We know that the Wi-Fi ac has A $50 WI-FI CONTROLLER, what does the Hero add that's worth $50?
    Hello. I think there are more reasons to buy a ROG product, instead of a Wi-Fi controller...
    Better audio quality.
    Better MOF-SETs.
    Better inductors.
    ROG BIOS.
    Generally ROG boards have better quality parts.
    But in the end we need the reviewers (like you) to review as many products as they can, so we can see the performance difference between them.
    Reply