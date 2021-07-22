AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Gets a Big Price Cut in the Best CPU Deal of the Day

AMD’s premium level Ryzen 9 5900X CPU is back down to its lowest price so far , $539.99, thanks to a new discount code at Newegg.

This 12-core, 4.8 GHz boost clock processor is a great choice for anyone looking to add serious current-gen single and multi-core performance to their machine.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: was $569.99, now $539.99 at Newegg with code 93XRN29

Earning 4.5 stars in our review, this chip sets a mighty impressive benchmark for high-end gaming and application performance, all while delivering amazing power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support.

This chip's stellar specs lead to some stunningly fluid gameplay. In our own testing alongside an RTX 3090, the Ryzen 9 hit an impressive 163.2 FPS in Borderlands 3 at 1080p Ultra, exactly the same in Far Cry 5 and 150.7 FPS in Hitman 2. Plus, when tested with something far more intense like Microsoft Flight Simulator at 1440p, frame rates reached 52.4 FPS.

Combine that with blistering speeds in creative apps like Premiere Pro (the CPU hit a score of 959 in Puget Systems Benchmarking), and this is a powerful all-rounder to add to any build.