Best Ryzen Deals: Get the Lowest Prices on AMD CPUs for Black Friday and Beyond

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

AMD’s Ryzen CPUs have been game-changing from a value perspective, and we expect to see plenty of great deals on the company’s CPUs on Black Friday and through the holiday season.

With the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X now official, we may start to see more and better deals on the lesser current-gen chips, like the Ryzen 7 3800X , Ryzen 7 3600 and others. Those are both excellent chips, with the benefit of the latest 7nm process and AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, along with bandwidth-doubling PCIe 4 support.

But if you’re after a bargain, the company’s last-generation Ryzen 2000 and first-gen Ryzen 1000 processors are also likely to see their prices slashed through the holiday shopping season, as retailers and etailers attempt to push through old stock. Obviously, the newer 2000-series chips are better in general. And while we’d be cautious about buying a 2017-era Ryzen CPU as we push toward 2020, first-gen Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 processors could be well worth considering if you’re putting together a budget rig and the price is right.

Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the key Ryzen CPUs that we suspect to see on sale this season, along with live pricing and a price below which we consider that particular chip a deal. If you see any of these CPUs below our suggested deal threshold, you can snatch it up with confidence that you’re getting a good level of performance for your hard-earned money.

Ryzen 9 3900X

(Image credit: Best Buy)

AMD’s 12-core, 24-thread former consumer flagship has suffered from spotty availability since its launch. While availability has improved recently, the processor has never dropped below its $499 MSRP, according to PCPartPicker . That may change now that the 3950X has launched. So if you see the 3900X much below $500, it’s a deal.

Ryzen 7 3800X

(Image credit: Amazon)

When we wrote this, the lowest price we’d seen on AMD’s eight-core Zen 2 chip was $355. So if you find it well below $350, it’s worth snatching up.

Ryzen 5 3600X

(Image credit: WalMart)

Aside from a recent blip when it dipped down to $200, the six-core Ryzen 5 3600X has hovered around $235. If you see it down around $200 again, it’s a heck of a chip for that price. Of course if the price dips below that, it’s even more of a steal.

Ryzen 5 3600

(Image credit: WalMart)

The non-X version of AMD’s current six-core offering has always been the better value, especially if you overclock it. Its price has been hovering around $195 recently, so if you it below that price, you might want to pick one up for your next build.

Ryzen 5 3400G

(Image credit: Amazon)

AMD’s latest flagship APU (that is a processor with gaming-capable on-chip graphics) debuted at $150. It currently hovers around $135, so if you see it for $130 or less, it would make a great option for a budget gaming rig or just a good all-around mainstream PC.

Ryzen 5 2600X

(Image credit: Amazon)

This may be a previous-gen part, but it’s still plenty capable. In fact it powers my home PC where I alternate between writing, gaming, and video editing. While its price fluctuates, we’ve seen this chip as low as $140--a far cry from its $229 MSRP. If you see the 2600X dip into the $130 range, it’s worth considering, but the non-X model might be a better value still.

Ryzen 5 2600

(Image credit: Amazon)

The non-X six-core Ryzen 5 2600 currently sells for around $120, which is already an excellent value for the amount of computing power you get. If you see this CPU below that price, it’s easily worth the money. And if the CPU somehow manages to drop to $100, it just might be the best component value of the Black Friday / holiday season.

Ryzen 5 1600

(Image credit: Amazon)

This first-generation Ryzen CPU is tough to recommend at its current price of around $140. But it has recently dipped as low as $100. If it drops that low again, or even lower, it’s worth considering. Just keep in mind it may be worth spending $20-$30 more for a newer-model alternative. Six cores for less than $100 is certainly appealing, but you’d be investing in a CPU that’s pushing three years old at this point.

Ryzen 3 2200G

(Image credit: WalMart)

The lesser of AMD’s current-gen Ryzen APUs usually sells for well below its $99 MSRP, with current prices hovering around $80 or a bit below. We suspect we’ll see it on sale in the coming weeks for $70 or less. But even at $75, it’s an excellent value for those looking to build a low-cost system that can handle more than you might think.

Ryzen 3 1200

(Image credit: Amazon)

This four-core part has dipped as low as $60. If you’re looking to build a budget rig with a dedicated graphics card, it’s worth considering if you can find it at $50 or below. But again, this is an aging chip with a rather high (for the performance you get) 65W TDP. You may want to consider one of the newer Athlon chips at a similar price.