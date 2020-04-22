Crucial Releases Its Fastest SSD Ever in the P5

Crucial P5 (Image credit: Crucial)

Having recently introduced the P2 SSD, Crucial is back with another update to the its SSD portfolio. The storage expert has now taken the curtains off the new P5 SSD, which comes with some impressive speeds.

In its announcement, Micron's VP of consumer products called the P5 the brand's "fastest and most innovative SSD product to date." On the outside, the P5 looks just like any other M.2 2280 SSD from Crucial's product stack. If you were expecting a PCIe 4.0 drive, the P5 isn't it. The SSD still runs on a conventional PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, which should give you an idea of the drive's performance before even looking at the specifications.

As always, the P5 leverages a proprietary SSD controller from Micron, but Crucial didn't share any details on it. The manufacturer also didn't specify the nature of the NAND chips, but based on the images, the P5 looks like it's using Micron's 3D TLC (triple-evel cell) NAND flash memory.

Crucial P5 Specs

Model Part Number Sequential Read (MBps) Sequential Write (MBps) Random Read (IOPS) Random Writes (IOPS) Endurance (TBW) Warranty Crucial P5 2TB CT2000P5SSD8 3,400 3,000 ? ? 1,200 5 years Crucial P5 1TB CT1000P5SSD8 3,400 3,000 ? ? 600 5 years Crucial P5 500GB CT500P5SSD8 3,400 3,000 ? ? 300 5 years Crucial P5 250GB CT250P5SSD8 3,400 1,400 ? ? 150 5 years

The P5 comes in four different capacities spanning from 250GB to 2TB. When it comes to sequential read performance, you don't have to worry too much since all four models feature read speeds up to 3,400 MBps. Sequential write performance is rated for 3,000 MBps across the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB variants and 1,400 MBps on the 250GB model. As is typical, Crucial didn't share the random performance values for the P5.

Endurance levels get better as you scale the capacity ladder. The 250GB drive is good for 150 TBW (terabytes written), and the highest-capacity model features an endurance rating of 1,200 TBW. Once again, Crucial bundles the Crucial Storage Executive and Acronis True Image software with the P5.

The P5 carries the typical limited five-year warranty from Crucial. The manufacturer hasn't revealed the pricing for the drives nor have they landed at any retailers yet.