10 Times AMD Beat Intel in the CPU Innovation Race

AMD’s rivalry with Intel dates back five decades. The two processor manufacturers were born as rivals at the end of the 1960's, and they have continued their tug-of-war up to this very day. AMD, being the smaller competitor, has often been considered the underdog battling almighty Intel. Although history has shown us that it loves the underdogs, the last several years have arguably gone in Intel’s favor. However, the latest market data from reputable research firm Mercury Research revealed that AMD’s processor market share in the DIY segment has grown to 12% in the last quarter of 2017. Even though the Santa Clara-based chipmaker is back on track, it still has a long road to travel to end Intel’s dominance in the processor market.
Regardless of which side that you're rooting for, both AMD and Intel have had ups and downs over the years. Today, we're going to relive the times that AMD was able to beat Intel to the finish line by hitting a milestone first.
But AMD has always been about inovation, like it or not.
Today, a suitable PC for most any task (not requiring Big Iron) can be built with a CPU from either company.
Regardless, if it wasn't for AMD, innovation would stagnant as Intel wouldn't have actual competition in the x86 space.
Im assuming we are supposed to read this article as a time based measure, not performance based. They beat them to that milestone, but failed to surpass intel with it. Which is not a great metric, but its something I guess.
Than I would say how is that innovation? What good was a 5GHz FX-9590 that often couldn't stay at 5GHz without a decent CLC and even then failed to beat most stock clocked i5s?
IMC, sure. Dual core, yes. But some of these are not what I would call innovation.
Bulldozer did have some milestones, it's just that they didn't equate to competitive performance in games. The 8320's were a decent file server CPU though. I built a client a file server that has 4 users connecting to it and it's been working nicely for several years now.
Except Intel didn't make it viable, AMD did. Intel tried to force their Itanium 64 bit, A.K.A. IA-64 or did you forget this. IA-64 was an utter mess, a complete failure worse than AMD bulldozer. Not even a full iteration of IA-64 and it was gone, so much so that Intel had bought licensing for AMD64 tech and renamed it to x86-64 which is what we have today in all modern CPU's. I also remember that Far Cry was the first game to actually fully utilize AMD64bit to gain performance, I remember patching that game on my Athlon 64. I am no fanboy of either or any of these companies I have a Ryzen and a I7, I have AMD GPU and Nvidia GPU, I go where the value in performance is, for which tasks at hand I need Intel for gaming AMD for workload Nvidia for Gaming AMD for Stability. My 1080ti has had many hiccups along the way AMD has far less it just isn't as fast oh well, stable is more desirable on my eyes than fast.
I can't believe the FX-9590 is on there, it generally has a reputation as being one of the worst CPUs ever made. The Ryzen 7 1700X is a million times better.
Thanks for covering IA-64 AKA Itanic, I was just about to say something to the same affect as you lol
Itanium wasn't a mess. It was a pure 64bit uArch instead of sticking us with the same old x86 we still have. The unfortunate side was that x86 had to be emulated which caused x86 performance to drop by roughly 20%. However as a 64bit uArch it was great and probably would be superior in a pure 64bit setting.
Far Cry 64 gained at best 4% performance from 64bit. Nothing notable.
BTW Itanium finally stopped being produced in 2017 with the Itanium 9700. It found a market in high-uptime servers.
I think it's interesting how AMD got slammed for years about acquiring ATI, but then during the Phenom1 and bulldozers days, it was the GPU department that kept the company in business.
They ups and down history of AMD looks like a heart monitor, lol
Being first doesn't necessarily mean being better as software needs to be there as well to take advantage of it. AMD takes risks to try and stay competitive, Intel stays with the standard. the 64-bit CPU is a perfect example as while AMD may have hit 64-bit first with x86, 64-bit Windows didn't become viable until Intel joined the game as well. Anyone who ran the 64-bit version of Windows XP on their new AMD chip knows this very well.
True, but there are better operating systems than Windows, like several UNIX variants, ported to the X86-64 instruction the same year AMD released Opteron, 2003.