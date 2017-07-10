Get Your Wallet Ready, Amazon Prime Day Begins

Amazon’s Prime Day is the company’s biggest standalone sale of the year, with deals that rival what you would expect to see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day is officially July 11, but it technically starts today.
Many of the specials Amazon is offering come in the form of “Lighting Deals.” These are only available for a short time—typically just a few hours, and in limited quantities—but they offer some of the best savings. You can find electronics and computer parts up to 40% off on this page, and there will also be several gaming and PC deals here.
If you don’t feel up to sorting through the deals yourself, however, you can also check out the official Tom’s Hardware Best Deals page, where we will link the best deals currently available with frequent updates during Prime Day.
Keep in mind that Amazon Prime members will see the biggest discounts. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial.
Stay tuned for more deals.
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16826910004
Now THAT's a great deal. It makes me excited for Black Friday Vive sales.
It's a great time to buy a Rift if you've been on the fence.
(I think people will think it was worth the price just for Robo Recall not to mention the AAA games coming soon.)
It is a pity I don't have money to buy it, but it is a fantastic moment to buy it.
"smoke and mirrors like 'Black Friday deals'"
I have to disagree. I've seen stuff marked at the same price all year then suddenly on black friday it's 20% off. Apparently you've never spent a year pricing the same item repeatedly to see it finally go on sale on Black Friday. There are some REAL deals to be had but you have to do your research and figure out what's a deal and what is total BS.
Total BS items:
Anything that doesn't have a universal fixed price like blue jeans for example.
The $150 jeans that were marked down to $75 are still not worth $75.
The Playstation 4 that was $299 all year and now is $249... (How can you claim something like that is smoke and mirrors? That's just ignorant.)