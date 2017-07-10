Get Your Wallet Ready, Amazon Prime Day Begins

Amazon’s Prime Day is the company’s biggest standalone sale of the year, with deals that rival what you would expect to see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day is officially July 11, but it technically starts today.

Many of the specials Amazon is offering come in the form of “Lighting Deals.” These are only available for a short time—typically just a few hours, and in limited quantities—but they offer some of the best savings. You can find electronics and computer parts up to 40% off on this page, and there will also be several gaming and PC deals here.

If you don’t feel up to sorting through the deals yourself, however, you can also check out the official Tom’s Hardware Best Deals page, where we will link the best deals currently available with frequent updates during Prime Day.

Keep in mind that Amazon Prime members will see the biggest discounts. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial.



Stay tuned for more deals.