AMD Ryzen-Powered Raspberry Pi Rival Uses Radeon Vega Graphics

Have some Vega 11 with your SBC

(Image credit: Axiomtek)

Axiomtek announced a new embedded single-board computer (SBC) this month known as the CAPA13R. With its compact form factor, the board is fit to compete against the Raspberry Pi and does so with a key secret weapon: an AMD Ryzen APU

With an embedded AMD Ryzen V1807B or Ryzen V1605B APU, the CAPA13R offers integrated graphics, making it ideal for more graphically intense applications, like 3D rendering and video recording. With the Ryzen V1807B, makers are getting access to AMD's Radeon Vega 11 graphics, while the Ryzen V1605B comes with the lesser Radeon Vega 8 graphics. 

The Ryzen APUs also give the CAPA13R support for up to 16GB of RAM using one DDR4 SO-DIMM.

The CAPA13R SBC measures 3.5 inches across, which is comparable to the form factor of the Raspberry Pi. It has Ethernet support by default, but you can upgrade the device to support wireless connectivity with the right adapter.

(Image credit: Axiomtek)

The CAPA13R has two  M.2 slots: one M.2 Key E and one M.2 Key B. You can use the E slot for a wireless module, while the B slot is reserved for storage cards. 

The CAPA13R has a few options when it comes to display output as well, with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and one LVDS interface. The unit requires a 12V power supply. For more spec information, check out this data sheet [PDF] from Axiomtek.

You can order the CAPA13R from the Axiomtek website now for an undisclosed price. 

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Warsaw 19 May 2020 21:24
    Very interesting. Looking forward to when they release pricing and I see some reviews on it. It really is incredible over the years at how much technology they are putting into smaller and smaller form factors.
    Reply
  • deesider 19 May 2020 22:28
    A neat looking device. I expect the price to be 5 times the rpi4 - but maybe worth it depending on intended use.
    Reply
  • nitrium 20 May 2020 01:20
    I'm assuming you can install Windows on it? If so, that alone makes this a pretty compelling product.
    Reply
  • vov4ik_il 20 May 2020 01:22
    I would expect 500~700$ pricing, nowhere near the RPi. Other Axiomtech SBC products for price approximation reference.
    Reply
  • watzupken 20 May 2020 02:25
    This looks like it is running single channel memory since there is only a single slot which is not ideal for both CPU and GPU. Form factor wise, it is great.
    Reply
  • SleepyD 20 May 2020 03:59
    Articles like this are ridiculous. It’s only a competitor to the Pi if it is in a similar price range which it probably will not be.
    Reply
  • extremepenguin 20 May 2020 06:22
    If this thing launches at sub $300 I’ll snag one to upgrade my pi4 I have running my MAME cabinet. Otherwise no thanks.
    Reply
  • dfflick 20 May 2020 06:30
    Yeah, it's a rival to the Pi, like a Porsche is a rival to a Prius.

    Do better.
    Reply
  • russell_john 20 May 2020 07:16
    Well at least they didn't use the stale old "Raspberry Pi Killer" nonsense in the headline ....
    Reply
  • Rdslw 20 May 2020 09:10
    deesider said:
    A neat looking device. I expect the price to be 5 times the rpi4 - but maybe worth it's depending on intended use.
    I wanted something like this, in most cases a netflix box, capable of light gaming. with extendable ram slot, its ALMOST perfect. I would enjoy bigger m2 slot, and I feel that they could, adding mount screw to back mount for cpu cooling, (only a bit sketchy, I've seen worse in sff OEM).
    But I guess If I can get my hands on it, its good enough.
    Reply