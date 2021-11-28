Best Cyber Monday CPU Cooler Deals: AIOs From $44

After a prolonged period of CPU scarcity, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 and Intel’s 11th Gen and 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs are now readily available. And if you’re about to build a new system around one of these chips, you’ll likely be in the market for an aftermarket CPU cooler, be it an air cooler or a liquid-cooled AIO. That's especially if you’re planning to overclock and/or you want quiet performance.



While deals on some components are scarce this year due to shortages and shipping issues, we’re seeing plenty of deals on the best CPU coolers for Cyber Monday and beyond. So check the CPU cooler deals below and save some money while bringing your temps and fan noise down.

Just be aware that, if you’re buying a cooler for Intel’s new Alder Lake processors, you’ll have to get a separate mounting bracket for LGA 1700 sockets from the maker of your cooler. The options below won’t include this in the box, because Intel’s latest platform is so new.

Best Cyber Monday AIO Cooler Deals

CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT: was $119, now $79 at Newegg CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT: was $119, now $79 at Newegg (with $20 rebate)

This well-performing 240mm cooler from Corsair drops to just below $80 with rebate. It also includes RGB around the pump, but note that the two 120mm fans on this model don't light up.

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML120L RGB V2: was $75, now $44 at Newegg CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML120L RGB V2: was $75, now $44 at Newegg

This compact 120mm cooler isn't the best choice for a high-end CPU, but it's capable of easily handling Ryzen 5 or Core i5 chips. It also includes RGB on the pump and fan, and with the $20 rebate, plus $5 off with code BFCM8266, it costs less than many air coolers.

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion: was $169, now $114 at Newegg CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion: was $169, now $114 at Newegg

This 360 cooler combines performance and aesthetics, with three 120 dual-ring RGB fans and a translucent RGB-lit pump top. With a large 360mm radiator, this is a good fit for a high-end CPU, so long as there's room in your case.

NZXT Kraken Z63 280mm: was $279, now $259 at Newegg NZXT Kraken Z63 280mm: was $279, now $259 at Newegg

With a pair of 140mm RGB fans and a 280mm radiator, this Kraken has plenty of cooling potential. But there's also a customizable LCD display on the pump for monitoring or displaying logos. Make sure to enter code BCMAY22754 for an extra $10 off.

MSI MPG Series Coreliquid K360: was $239, now $189 at Newegg MSI MPG Series Coreliquid K360: was $239, now $189 at Newegg

With three RGB 120mm fans and a 360 radiator, this MSI cooler has plenty of chilling power. But it also packs a customizable LCD screen on top for displaying temps, or whatever else you want.

Best Cyber Monday Air Cooler Deals

be quiet! Dark Rock Slim: was $59, now $44 at Newegg be quiet! Dark Rock Slim: was $59, now $44 at Newegg

With code BFCM229, this silence-focused mid-sized air cooler from be quiet! drops below $45, and it's rated to handle many high-end CPUs. There's no RGB, but the black 120 mm fan and matching stealth heatsink are still striking, as air coolers go.

Thermaltake Toughair 310: was $39, now $19 at Newegg Thermaltake Toughair 310: was $39, now $19 at Newegg

If you're after a cooler on a tight budget, this model from Thermaltake is just under $20 after a $10 rebate. it sports a single 120 mm fan and four direct-contact heatpipes running to its single tower cooler

Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition: was $52, now $32 at Newegg Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition: was $52, now $32 at Newegg

The RGB Black Edition of Cooler Master's legendary Hyper 212 cooler features an RGB fan and, you guessed it, an anodized gun-metal black cooling tower fed by four direct-contact heatpipes. With the $15 rebate, this sale brings the cooler to true budget territory.

Thermalright True Spirit 120 REV.B: was $57, now $38 at Amazon Thermalright True Spirit 120 REV.B: was $57, now $38 at Amazon

At about $38 after clipping the $5 coupon from Amazon, this is one of the most-affordable dual-fan coolers around. With a pair of 120 mm TL-C12PRO PWM spinners and five heatpipes, this single tower cooler is rated up to 225 watts, so it should be a solid option for most high-end CPUs, so long as you don't want to eke out the best possible overclock.

