Computex 2019 Day 1 Wrap-Up: AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Come Out Swinging

Nothing says Computex like seemingly endless product announcements, rushing to cabs between keynotes, and copious amounts of stale coffee. Yep, Tom’s Hardware is in Taiwan to bring you all the highlights from Computex 2019.
Here’s all our coverage of the first day of Computex 2019.
AMD Kicks Things Off With a Bang
This year marked the first time Computex opened with a keynote address from an outside executive. AMD CEO Lisa Su used that opportunity to announce a technological menagerie of new CPUs and GPUs meant to help the company dethrone Intel and Nvidia.
- Watch AMD's Computex Press Conference Live
- AMD Computex 2019 Keynote Live Coverage
- AMD Unveils 5 Third-Gen Ryzen CPUs, Including 12-Core Flagship
- AMD Announces Radeon RX 5000-Series Navi Graphics Cards
- Third-Gen Ryzen Not Fully Backward Compatible, X570 Chipset Doesn't Support First-Gen Models, AMD Explains
Intel and Nvidia Didn’t Come Empty-Handed
That isn’t to say that AMD was the only company making big announcements at Computex 2019. (Or at least trying to capitalize on the presence of seemingly every tech journalist with a passport by making some bombastic claims.) Intel and Nvidia made some announcements of their own at the show:
- Intel Announces 5.0 GHz Core i9-9900KS, Unveils 10nm Ice Lake Benchmarks
- Nvidia’s Mobile Quadro Family Gets Turing GPUs, Up To 16GB GDDR6
- Nvidia Offers More Details About G-Sync Compatible Monitor Testing
- Quake II RTX Will Be Free, Release June 6
The Future of Mobile Computing
AMD, Intel, and Nvidia had the desktop market pretty much covered on the first day of Computex 2019, even though the show doesn't officially start until tomorrow. But much of our technology is mobile these days, which is why Arm, Qualcomm, and their partners were at the show to reveal what they believe is the future of smartphones, tablets, and laptops. (Along with a few laptops featuring some new hardware from AMD and Nvidia, of course, to appeal to the gaming crowd.)
- Arm Launches New CPU, GPU and Machine Learning IP
- Here Are the First Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Benchmarks
- Qualcomm and Lenovo’s Project Limitless Is the First 5G PC
- Asus and Acer Announce First Gaming Desktops With Third-Gen Ryzen
- Acer’s ConceptD 7 Gets Quadro RTX 5000
- Asus ZenBook Pro Duo Has a Huge Second Screen
- Asus ZenBook Lineup Sees ScreenPad 2.0, Gets 30th Anniversary Leather Edition
- MSI's GT76 Titan Laptop Runs a Desktop Core i9 Overclocked to 5 GHz
The Best of the Rest
- Gaming on the Go: Asus ROG Announces 240 Hz Portable Monitor
- MSI Takes Bold Step Into Case Design at Computex
- Corsair's PCIe 4.0 Force Series MP600 SSD Hits 4.95 GB/s
- Hands-On With Asus' AMD X570 Motherboards: From TUF to Crosshair VIII
- Razer Blade Studio Edition Offers 120 Hz 4K Display, Quadro RTX
- MSI Optix MPG341CQR Gaming Monitor Changes Settings Based on Your Face
- Hands-On With MSI’s First X570 Motherboards: From Godlike to Gaming Plus
- MSI Preps Snowy White 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor for Creatives
- Gigabyte's Aorus PCIe 4.0 SSD, Under the Hood at 5GB/s
- ECS Launches Mini-PC Packing AMD (Update)
- Zotac Teases ZBox Slim PC & Workstation For Computex 2019
- FSP's Computex Preview: PSUs, Chargers, Cases, and 5G?
- Asus Prime Utopia Motherboard: Modular Ports, Rear PCIe and a Big Touchscreen
Keep Up With Tom’s Hardware at Computex 2019
We’re going to be in Taiwan all week to keep bringing you the best of what Computex 2019 has to offer. You can keep up with our coverage from the show floor by checking out the Computex page on our site as well as following us on Facebook and Twitter. We also want to know what you expect to see from Computex 2019, so join the discussion over in the Tom’s Hardware community forums!