Last Minute Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Rosewill USB 3.0 Hub And Card Reader
This device combines a two-port USB 3.0 hub with a four-port USB 2.0 hub, an eSATA port, and a versatile card reader. It's a veritable Swiss-Army-Knife of USB hubs.
Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Multi-Tool
You can't go wrong with a multi-tool. This affordable multi-tool has 12 stainless steel components and a safety lock that prevents tools from accidentally opening.
Klein Tools D203-6 Curved Long-Nose Pliers
These pliers bend at a 70-degree angle, which can be highly useful when working in the confined space of a PC case. They are especially useful for retrieving loose screws. Crashman swears by them and insisted we put this on our gift list.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC)
The long awaited sequel in the Wolfenstein series puts you in control BJ Blazkowicz, a memory of the Resistance, as you strive to fight against the powerful Nazi empire.
Samsung MUF-128DA2/WW USB Type-C 3.1 128GB Flash Drive
Samsung designed this 128GB USB 3.1 flash drive to transfer data at up to 150 MB/s. It is compatible with PCs and smartphones that have a USB Type-C port, which makes it quite useful for transferring data between the two.
UGreen USB 3.0 To SATA-III Adapter
This device allows you to connect a 2.5"/3.5" SATA device to your PC via a USB 3.0 port. Data can transfer at a peak rate of 5Gb/s. Please note, however, that some 3.5" devices may need additional power. This adapter has a DC power adapter connection for this purpose, but it does not come with a DC adapter.
SteelSeries Rival 110
This inexpensive mouse has an 7,200 CPI optical sensor and is relatively light at just 90g. The ambidextrous mouse has a total of six buttons, and it is decorated with RGB LED lights around the scroll wheel and back of the mouse. It should work well for competitive PC gaming or for any other task, and is competitively priced.
Caloics Boruit LED Headlamp
Working on a PC can be challenging if it's difficult to see what you are doing, especially once you've started working inside the case. This headlamp can emit light at three different levels. The large LED in the center can be used by itself, or the two smaller LED lights can be used without the primary LED in the center. If you need more light, you can use all three, which emits 5,000 lumens. The headlamp's 3000mAh 18650 batteries are rechargeable and can power the headset for up to three hours.
Arctic MX-4 Thermal Paste
Arctic's MX-4 is a favorite among PC enthusiasts. It doesn't conduct electricity, requires no cure time, ages well, and has excellent cooling performance.
Intel Optane Memory 16GB
This 16GB Intel Optane memory module can significantly increase the speed at which files load on your PC by acting as a cache for slower SSDs and HDDs. You can read more about it, including performance metrics, in our Optane Memory review.
Also they're not exactly the same size as standard batteries... some devices may have issues with fitment, as these are longer than standard AAAs. I imagine the AAs suffer from similar issues. So you have to keep that in mind. The mAh rating in many rechargeable lithium batteries is also questionable, but these converter-equipped batteries do output 1.5V - unlike NiMH competition. That's a huge coup for devices that have issues with lower-voltage NiMH batteries, which previously might have only run well with disposables.
Anyway I wish more companies would go the route Kentli does with their Li-ion AA/AAA batteries... they added a recessed ring so you have a 3.7V terminal for charging as well as the 1.5V output terminal. I'm not sure how GOOD the Kentli batteries actually are, and they are not priced competitively, but the concept is really excellent.