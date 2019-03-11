ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX590 8G OC Review

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440
The Radeon RX 590 can certainly provide playable performance at 2560 x 1440 as well. In some games, it achieves 60+ FPS with detail settings maxed out. In others, the card requires a bit of compromise.
With the exceptions of Grand Theft Auto and Metro: Last Light, ASRock’s card is faster than our GeForce GTX 1060 Founders Edition. Again, though, XFX’s Fatboy is a little bit quicker.
This is also the resolution where GeForce GTX 1660 Ti’s extra performance makes a big difference in determining whether certain combinations of quality settings run smoothly.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Battlefield V (DX12)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Destiny 2 (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Far Cry 5 (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
The Witcher 3 (DX11)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content