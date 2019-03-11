ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX590 8G OC Review

Performance Results: 2560 x 1440

The Radeon RX 590 can certainly provide playable performance at 2560 x 1440 as well. In some games, it achieves 60+ FPS with detail settings maxed out. In others, the card requires a bit of compromise.

With the exceptions of Grand Theft Auto and Metro: Last Light, ASRock’s card is faster than our GeForce GTX 1060 Founders Edition. Again, though, XFX’s Fatboy is a little bit quicker.

This is also the resolution where GeForce GTX 1660 Ti’s extra performance makes a big difference in determining whether certain combinations of quality settings run smoothly.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Battlefield V (DX12)

Destiny 2 (DX11)

Far Cry 5 (DX11)

Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DX12)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon (DX11)

The Witcher 3 (DX11)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan)

