Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

Case: Picture Gallery
The Case From All Angles
The SilverStone Temjin TJ08-E looks and feels well-built. Its aluminum front seems to be very high quality, contributing to the understated design that lacks any distracting plastic. Elegant cases like this one are always going to look good.
But otherwise it's a neat article, personally I would sacrifice dead silence to use a cheaper HDD and perhaps more of those silent fans if I were to build one myself.
Much appreciated.
1. undervolting the CPU and GPU
2. underclocking and farther undervolting the GPU for 2D mode
3. hybrid cooling setup for GPUs where the fan only turns on at a high temperature (may require GPU BIOS editing depending on GPU model)
OPTIONAL (due to risk): removal of CPU IHS