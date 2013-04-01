Trending

Silent, But Deadly: Build Your Own Gaming-Ready 0 dB PC

For many folks, the most beautiful sound that a PC can make is no sound at all. How close can Tom's Hardware get to a zero-decibel configuration and still lend up with a compact, functional machine capable of mainstream gaming, without breaking the bank?

PSU: SilverStone Nightjar 400W Zero dBA

Fanless Power: SilverStone Nightjar 400W Zero dBA

SilverStone's Nightjar 400W Zero dBA is fairly heavy as a result of its completely passive design. Thermally, this power supply should work really well in the Temjin TJ08-E because of how it's built. The Nightjar’s current street price of $160 is high, but within reason. We won’t need the PSU's 400 W output by a long shot. Of course, we know that wasting power by buying too large of a power supply (and consequently not optimizing for efficiency) is a problem). But we're getting as close as possible with SilverStone's Nightjar 400W Zero dBA. It’s getting hard to find a PSU under 400 W these days, after all.

Maximum Power400 W (Passive)
Voltage Rails+3.3 V+5 V+12 V+5 VSB-12 V-5 V
Maximum (A)20 A14 A17 A2.5 A0.5 An/a
Peak (A)n/an/a31.5 A3.5 An/an/a
Minimum (A)0 A0 A0.2 A0 A0 An/a
Combined +3.3 V, +5 V130 W maximum
Combine +12 V324 W (27 A) maximum
Line Voltage99 V ~ 264 V
Line Frequency47 Hz ~ 63 Hz
PFCActive PFC (PF>0.99 at Full Load)
Efficiency82% ~ 86% at 20% ~ 100% Load (80 PLUS Bronze)
ProtectionOCP - Overcurrent ProtectionOPP - Overpower (Overload) ProtectionOVP - Overvoltage ProtectionUVP - Undervoltage ProtectionSCP - Short Circuit Protection
Connectors1 x 24 / 20-Pin Motherboard Connector （550 mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V Connector （550 mm） 1 x 6-Pin PCIe Connector （500 mm) 1 x 8/6-Pin PCIe Connector （500 mm / 150 mm）2 x SATA x3 Connector （500 mm / 150 mm / 150 mm）1 x PATA x3 Connector （500 mm / 250 mm / 150 mm）1 x PATA Connector + 4-Pin Floppy Connector （500 mm / 250 mm / 150 mm / 150 mm）
ColorSilver
CoolingPassive, No Fans, 0 dBA
DimensionsWidth: 150 mmHeight: 86 mmDepth: 160 mm
Weight6.6 lbs

Careful Installation

Installing the power supply takes some effort, and involves taking off the case’s top panel (the hard part) and then placing it inside the chassis from above (the easy part). The PSU's sharp edges can scratch the enclosure's finish very easily, so handle the hardware carefully during installation.

After the PSU is in place, it’s fastened from the back with four included thumb screws, making it easy to finish the installation. Too bad the screws and power supply aren't available in black, though.

The 400 W version of this PSU doesn’t have a status LED (the 500 Watt version does). Instead, the on/off switch lights up when the PSU is turned on. Using a motherboard that supports ErP/EuP, we measured an off-mode power consumption of only 0.4 W.

