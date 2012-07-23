Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Z77H2-A2X Deluxe Applications
ECS' installation disk autoruns to reveal an exciting array of software, which we discovered is mostly garbage. For example, a bad system date following a firmware update lead us to these three screens:
The “Special Upgrade” price for Power Director 10 Ultra and Power DVD 12 Ultra are $80 and $85. We hope that CyberLink is paying ECS for that kind of advertising.
ECS' proprietary programs continue to function, such as its eBLU firmware updating utility. It found us an update that we didn’t even spot on the motherboard’s download page.
The eDLU utility opens an ECS webpage showing the latest drivers the firm has loaded for the detected motherboard.
The eSF utility is able to set a temperature-based fan speed slope. It was limited to CPU fan speed for this particular hardware configuration.
The things that actually get screwed-up are typically related to the clock generator, multiplier control, memory timings and power options.
Nice review.
You're kidding - Biostar. I guess this article is not about the 'Best Sub-$160 Z77' MOBO's but about the best manufacturers sent you. The cheapest MOBO I recommend for the SB/IB (K) is the ASUS P8Z77-V which pops your 'unique' budget cap depending where you shop; found it here for $159.99 - http://www.gadgetneeds.net/asus-p8z77-v-atx-intel-motherboard/
Interesting you didn't get an ASUS P8Z77-V LK ~$120 which offers SLI. The ASRock Z77 Extreme4 and Gigabyte Z77X-D3H for the price aren't bad.
There's NO WAY I'm recommending Biostar in the forum, folks and myself would thing I've lost my mind.
Would really like to see how the UD3X Atheros Ethernet controller fares against the Intel and broadcom ones.
Thank you!