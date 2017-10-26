AMD Mobile Ryzen APUs To Power Acer, HP, Lenovo Ultra-Thin Laptops

AMD announced the first SKUs for its mobile Ryzen APUs, in addition to revealing that Acer, HP, and Lenovo would be featuring the new chips in several new mobile products. AMD provided limited information about the new laptops, but we do know a few important details.

Acer Swift 3

Acer declined to comment on the new Ryzen-powered Swift 3, but AMD gave us a brief summary of what to expect when it arrives. The new Acer Swift 3 will be available with either AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 7 2700U processors, with up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and up to a 256GB SSD. The 15.6” 1920 x 1080 IPS display is a worthy match to the onboard Vega graphics (with 8 or 10 CUs for 2500U and 2700U, respectively), and the device features a 48 WH battery and weighs in under 3.96lbs.

Full specifications, pricing, and availability of the new Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen processors is currently unknown.

HP Envy x360

The new HP Envy x360 is a straight refresh of the previous model, which featured an AMD FX A12-9800P processor. AMD also stated that the new Envy x360 will likely operate under the same target TDP as the previous iteration.

We reached out to HP and were able to obtain the full specifications of the Envy x360, which can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. The memory and storage options remain the same, with up to 8GB (2 x 4GB) of DDR4-2400 and up to a 512GB SSD or 1TB HDD. The 15.6” 1920 x 1080 IPS display is also a touchscreen, and you can get online using 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The Envy x360 sports two USB 3.0 ports, in addition to a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port with 5 Gb/s data transfer speeds and DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity. You can also connect an external display with an HDMI port. The device is powered by a 65W AC adapter and a 3-cell 55.8 WH lithium-ion prismatic battery, and it weighs in at 4.75 lbs.

HP indicated that the new Envy x360 will debut in November, starting at $699.



HP Envy x360 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Memory Up to 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4-2400 Graphics AMD Radeon Vega Graphics (8 CUs) Display 15.6” 1920 x 1080 IPS Touchscreen Ports - USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1) - USB 3.1 Type-A x2 - Card Reader Display Output - HDMI - USB 3.1 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2) Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi Battery 3-cell 55.8 WH Lithium-Ion Dimensions 9.8 x 14.16 x 0.77” Weight 4.75lbs. Starting MSRP $699

Lenovo Ideapad 720S

Lenovo also declined to offer any further information when we reached out about its new AMD Ryzen-powered laptop, the Ideapad 720S. However, AMD provided basic specifications, revealing that the 720S would feature both of the new mobile Ryzen APUs, the 2500U and 2700U. The 720S will also feature up to a 512GB NVMe SSD and single-channel DDR4-2133, the maximum capacity of which was not disclosed. Similar to the Acer-branded Ryzen laptop offering, the Lenovo 720S also features a 48WH battery, and like the HP Envy x360, it also offers a USB 3.1 Type-C port with DisplayPort connectivity.

The Lenovo Ideapad 720S features a 13.3” 1920 x 1080 IPS display and weighs about 2.51lbs, making it the smallest and lightest laptop among the new Ryzen-equipped notebooks that AMD detailed. Pricing and availability are currently unknown, but Lenovo indicated it would be making a formal announcement for the new 720S in the near future.