4TB WD Black SN850X Plummets in Price for Amazon Prime Day

The WD Black SN850X is one of the best high-end NVMe SSDs but this performance and generous storage doesn't come cheap. The good news is that it is becoming cheaper! Plummeting in price from $699 to $229, the SN850X 4TB represents a great deal of high performance storage. According to Western Digital, the drive hits 7,300 MB/s on reads and 6,600 MB/s on writes. The SN850X 4TB also has great endurance, proudly sporting a rating of up to 2,400 TBW. It also enjoys a lengthy five-year warranty.

Although the SN850X doesn't sport the PlayStation 5 badge, it's still one of the best SSDs for the PlayStation 5 and substantially cheaper than the PS5-licensed WD Black SN850P. The only drawback with the SN850X 4TB is that it doesn't come with a heatsink, and one is recommended for use with Sony's PlayStation 5.

WD Black SN850X 4TB: was $699.99, now $229.99 at Amazon

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. Price Match: Best Buy $229.99

The 4TB WD Black SN850X is a powerful, high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD. Performance is near the top of the heap in almost every category. Lucky for you we've reviewed this drive and have all the test results and details that you need to inform your purchase.

